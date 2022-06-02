Area senior baseball standouts will get another chance to compete on the diamond this weekend as the 5-County District All-Star baseball game will be held on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Fairview High School.
The North Team, comprised of players from Williams and Fulton Counties, will take on the South team, comprised of players from Defiance, Henry and Paulding Counties. A home run derby will be held at the midway point of the nine-inning contest.
5-County District All-Star Game
North Team
DJ Newman (Archbold), Jaybe Burkle (Archbold), Zane Behnfeldt (Archbold), Quinn Brown (Bryan), Kalvin Tenney (Delta), Cole Meyer (Edgerton), Ethan Steinke (Edon), Landon Vance (Evergreen), RJ Shunck (Evergreen), Ian Hoffman (Hilltop), David Bowman (Montpelier), Colton Hicks (North Central), Zach Hayes (North Central), Gideon Myers (Pettisville), Teyvon Harris (Stryker), Will Sherman (Wauseon).
Coaches: Brien Moore (Edon), Craig Kidston (Stryker), Eric Smeltzer (North Central), Tony Gerig (Hilltop).
South Team
Hunter Sproles (Antwerp), Luke DeLano (Ayersville), Jacob Howard (Defiance), Jayden Jerger (Defiance), Nathaniel Adkins (Fairview), Brady Karzynow (Fairview), Robby Thacker (Holgate), Brodi Burgel (Holgate), Aiden Champion (Hicksville), Jackson Bergman (Hicksville), Ethan Tampurages (Liberty Center), Kaleb Woods (Napoleon), Tanner Rubinstein (Napoleon), Sam Woods (Paulding), Logan Tope (Paulding), Allen Minck (Wayne Trace).
Coaches: Ben Barton (Paulding), Matt Arellano (Paulding), Jason Holubik (Napoleon), Andy Singer (Fairview).
