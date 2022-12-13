A journey that began as a blind leap of faith for Ayersville native Dauson Dales has provided another year of opportunity to continue playing the game he loves a continent away.
Dales, a former all-Ohio football player at Ayersville and record-breaking linebacker at Division II Ohio Dominican, inked a contract to compete in the European League of Football in Paris, France on Dec. 1, setting up his second year of playing overseas.
The former Pilot played for the Parma Panthers of the Italian Football League and in eight games, Dales made his mark not just on the team but on the league. Dales finished with 62.5 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles on the season at his linebacker position, leading the Panthers and the IFL in tackles. With injuries affecting the Parma backfield, Dales threw back to his days as a Pilot and suited up on both sides of the ball as a running back and finished second on the team in both rushing yards (246) and rushing TDs (four).
With that year spent playing in Italy and his play getting noticed, an opportunity arose for the area native.
“Going over to Parma, it was a shot in the dark and I ended up loving it,” explained Dales, 23. “I loved the culture, playing over there made me love football even more. I met so many great people, great teammates and it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’d caught wind of this new league, the European League of Football, which was a step up from the league I was in. It’s the top tier of American football in Europe.
“My head coach with Parma, he’s an American named Marc Mattioli, and he took a job with this brand new team in Paris. I loved the way he coaches and life’s too short not to play the game you love.”
The European League of Football formed in November 2020 and concluded its second season on September 26 with 12 teams in five different countries. The league will expand to 18 teams in 2023 with teams in Fehervar (Hungary), Milan, Zurich (Switzerland), Munich (Germany), Prague and Paris.
Those familiar with NFL Europe, which existed as the World League of American Football and NFL Europe from 1991-2005, will recognize some of the teams currently in the league like the Barcelona Dragons, Rhein (Germany) Fire, Frankfurt Galaxy, Berlin Thunder and Cologne Centurions. The Paris team, currently named the Paris Football Team, will announce a nickname, logo and branding in the coming months.
For Dales, the opportunity to play in one of the largest cities in the world and experience a new country’s culture was too much to pass up.
“Football’s never been the end-all for me but it’s given me the opportunity to travel the world, meet new people and experience new cultures,” explained Dales. “That’s what’s driving me right now. There’s so much more to life that we don’t get to experience. I’m fired up to play the game with people who love it for what it is.”
Ironically, the year after Dales competed in the Italian Football League, the league announced its 2023 championship game, the Italian Bowl, will be played very close to Dales’ Ayersville home in the Glass Bowl at the University of Toledo on July 1. It will mark the first time the IFL’s title game will be played outside of the country.
Dales is currently working as a defensive graduate assistant for his college alma mater Ohio Dominican, located in Columbus. Dales was the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior, breaking the school and conference’s tackle records. With a few months between now and a report date in mid-April with Paris, the former Pilot star is using his time wisely.
“Right now I’m staying here at ODU and finishing out the recruiting and spring seasons,” said Dales. “Hopefully, I’ll be able to finish my master’s degree work before I go out (to Paris). I’ve been training every day, one of the best things about being a coach is that the facilities here are basically open to you whenever. That makes it easier to continue to stay in shape and conditioned for when I need to report.”
Though the excitement to report is there, Dales has taken a hands-off approach to the future with a focus on staying on the task at hand.
“I just wanted to help the team compete (in Parma), that’s what I’ve taken going on in my career,” said Dales. “Success is what it is, I just want to be the best person I can be with the team I’m on. My dad (former Ayersville head coach Chris Dales) always tells me, if your eyes are too far in the future, you’ll miss the present.”
“I went over (to Parma) with the expectation that it might be one year and done but right now, I’m a bag in the wind. I’m going where God sends me. If that means coming home and finishing school, that’s fine. If it means staying multiple years, that’s fine too.
