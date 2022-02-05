Dales LOI

Ayersville senior linebacker Hayden Dales (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further his academic and football careers at Division II University of Findlay. Watching Dales sign his letter are his parents Shellie (seated, left) and Chris Dales (standing, far right), siblings Kryshel (seated, right) and Dauson Dales (standing, center) and Ayersville defensive backs/wide receivers coach Don Parrish.

 Photo courtesy Chris Dales

