After completing a decorated career at Division II Ohio Dominican University, Ayersville grad Dauson Dales had hopes of continuing his football journey at some level, whatever that might be.
The former Pilot will be able to continue that journey in 2022 but in a way few athletes get the chance to participate in. In an announcement made official on Tuesday, Dales signed with the Parma Panthers of the Italian Football League, the largest American football organization in the country.
Dales finished his collegiate career as the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the first defensive player to ever win the award after a senior season that saw the 6-0, 230-pound linebacker set a single-season school record with 122 tackles and set the school and conference record with 376 career tackles.
The former all-Ohioan at Ayersville and all-Region honoree’s decision to make the transatlantic trip came down to taking a chance he might never get again.
“It was kinda crazy how everything happened,” explained Dales. “The (Parma) coaches saw my stats from my senior season (at ODU) and called me and told me they would send a contract for me to come over and play football. I looked at it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m young, my body’s healthy and this is the only time I’ll be able to come over and do that. Once I start (chiropractic) school, start a family, i’m not going to be able to play football at that level.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play over there, not just because it’s at a pro level. Italy’s not known for American football, obviously, soccer and basketball are so big but football’s done so much for me and given me so much. It’s pretty cool, I’ll get to see the country, see Europe and so many places.”
Dales is one of the three allotted players from America allowed on IFL rosters and will join the five-time league champion Panthers, which finished 10-0 in 2021 to join a four-peat of league champs from 2010-13.
“Dauson is an excellent player to add to our roster,” Parma coach Marc Mattioli said in a statement on the team’s website about the signing. “(He was) distinguished in football, baseball, basketball and track and field. This demonstrates great versatility, both as an athlete and as a player. It was a pleasure to meet him during recruiting, off the field he is a great person. He has only received compliments from all the people with whom I got to speak.”
Teams in the IFL are allowed three ‘imports’ to their roster with two American players allowed, along with another that has dual passports. Only two imports are allowed on the field at the same time for each team.
Parma defeated the Milan Seamen 40-34 in overtime in the 40th ‘Italian Bowl’ in Piacenza, Italy, located in the northern part of the country.
After winning the IFL championship in the 10-game regular season from Apr. 10 to July 17, 2021, the Panthers will compete in the international Central European Football League championship beginning in April. The competition includes nine national champions from Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Spain, France and Serbia with Parma earning a bye into the quarterfinals against either the Danube Dragons (Austria) or Belgrade Vukovi (Serbia) on May 14.
“I had quite a few teams overseas contact me but one of the things that jumped out to me was the culture that Parma had. It’s a hard-working program and coming from Ayersville and ODU, that really appealed to me” said Dales of being able to join one of the higher-profile teams in the Italian league. “They play for the right reasons, they love the game of football and a couple of the coaches are American guys. I related to them and their stories, it makes the transition a little easier.”
The timetable for his journey to Italy will begin with a few weeks of training and preparation in the States before reporting in Parma on Feb. 1. Following about a month of training camp and practices, week one of the 13-week IFL regular season will kick off on March 6 with Parma visiting Florence Guelfi.
“It was either this or take a gap year and go to school later,” explained Dales, who has had contact with teams in the Canadian and Arena Football Leagues, as well as conversations with NFL personnel. “If I had gone all-in with that prep, I would’ve had to take a gap year and hope for something. Once I start school, I’m hanging it up, so when the season ends here, once fall comes and maybe there’s some opportunities in Canada or something like that, we’ll re-evaluate and see. I’m up for anything.”
Dales is far from the only American player in the league as former Ohio State backup quarterback Danny Vanatsky was signed by the Modena Vipers on Dec. 22 and former Toledo running back Shakif Seymour signed with the Bologna Warriors in Nov. 2021.
In addition, former Baylor head coach Art Briles will coach Florence for a second season after coaching the team in 2019.
Joining the Vipers, Warriors and Panthers and Seamen in the nine-team league in 2022 are the Ancona Dolphins, the Lazio Ducks, the Verona Mastini and the Milan Rhinos.
“I mean in college, I was just going to Ohio, Michigan and Indiana so the idea of going to Milan and Parma and Venice, it’s just surreal,” said the former Pilot star. “Growing up in a small town, everyone has a dream of playing football at the next level. I still have hopes and dreams of playing football at the next level but to play in a place like this, I’ve never imagined it. From what I’ve been told, I’m the first player at Ayersville to sign a pro football contract, I can’t even put my feelings around it. I’m excited to see how I measure up.”
