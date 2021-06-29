Ayersville graduate Kallen Brown signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and basketball career at NAIA Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich. Watching Brown (seated, center) sign his letter of intent are his parents Jeremy (seated, left) and Dana Brown (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Ayersville co-head coaches Logan Wolfrum and Dave Retcher.
