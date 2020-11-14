Ayersville High School senior Teryn Bour signed a national letter of intent recently to continue her academic and athletic career at Division I Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, N.C. Bour, who earned both academic and athletic scholarships, will run track for the Bulldogs and study bio-medical biology. Watching Bour (seated center) sign her letter of intent are her mother Dawn (seated left), father Greg (seated right), brother Hunter (standing center), strength coach Adam Villarreal (standing left) and Ayersville track coach Scott Wichman.
