The Defiance Little League 12U tournament championship was decided Thursday evening under the lights at Kingsbury Park with Ayersville outlasting a sixth-inning charge from Arps to claim the tournament title with a 4-3 triumph.

Gavin Palladino was key for Ayersville in the victory with a pair of doubles, helping spur the squad to a 4-1 lead after three innings. Owen Lloyd earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts in four innings of work while Kaden Booher fanned six in two innings of relief.

Breckin Troyer tallied a pair of base knocks in the setback for Arps.

Thursday

Defiance 12U

Little League Tournament

Championship Game

Ayersville 121 000 — 4 8 4

Arps 010 002 — 3 5 3

Winning pitcher: Owen Lloyd (4 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: Kaden Booher.

Losing pitcher: Josiah Lammers (3 innings, 4 runs, 1 earned, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: Drew Allegretti.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — Gavin Palladino 2 doubles. (Arps) — Breckin Troyer 2 singles.

Wednesday

Defiance 12U Little League Tournament

Semifinals

Ayersville 220 010 — 5 2 1

Baker Shindler 110 000 — 2 5 4

Winning pitcher: K. Booher (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 8 strikeouts, 0 walks). Other: O. Lloyd.

Losing pitcher: J. Wright (2 innings, 4 runs, 2 earned, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks). Other: M. Noirot.

Leading hitters: (Ayersville) — O. Lloyd triple, 2 runs; G. Palladino triple. (Baker Shindler) — C. Haidler 2 singles; J. Wright 2 singles.

Arps 301 052 — 11 9 2

State Bank 200 010 — 3 3 6

Winning pitcher: J. Lammers (4 innings, 2 runs, 0 earned, 2 hits, 5 strikeouts, 1 walk). Other: D. Allegretti.

Losing pitcher: K. Moll (4 innings, 6 runs, 3 earned, 6 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: J. Tracy, D. Hoeffel.

Leading hitters: (Arps) — B. Frymire 2 singles, 2 RBIs; D. Allegretti triple, 2 runs; X. Moll double, 2 runs; H. Meyers 2 runs. (State Bank) — W. Horvath single, double.

Tuesday

Defiance 12U Little League Tournament

Quarterfinals

Eagles 011 200 — 4 4 5

Arps 112 13x — 8 8 3

Winning pitcher: D. Allegretti (3 innings, 2 runs, 1 hit, 5 strikeouts, 5 walks). Others: B. Frymire, J. Lammers.

Losing pitcher: Walters (3 innings, 4 runs, 0 earned, 3 hits, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks). Others: Mendez.

Leading hitters: (Eagles) — Helzz triple; Christ 2 RBIs. (Arps) — B. Troyer single, triple, 2 runs; D. Allegretti single, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; J. Lammers 2 RBIs; H. Meyers 2 runs; J. Leatherman 2 runs.

Mark Moats 120 240 — 9 4 3

Ayersville 431 21x — 11 11 3

Winning pitcher: O. Lloyd (3 innings, 3 runs, 1 hit, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks). Others: M. Schafer, K. Booher.

Losing pitcher: K. Gibbs (1 inning, 7 runs, 4 hits, 1 strikeout, 4 walks). Others: E. Davis.

Leading hitters: (Mark Moats) — T. Bibler 2 singles, 2 runs; R. Gathman triple, 2 RBIs, 2 runs. (Ayersville) — M. Schafer 3 singles, double, 3 runs; K. Booher 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; O. Lloyd single, double, 3 runs.

BWW 10U Tournament

Kissners 225 013 – 13

Amvets 203 234 – 14

Records: Kissners 3-10, Amvets 7-6.

Leading hitters: (Amvets) – Isaiah Montez home run, 2 doubles; Siler Vitek 2 singles. (Kissners) – Evan Fogle 3 singles; Tyler Stockman 2 singles.

