BOYS
Head coach: Scott Wichman.
Record: Seventh at GMC.
Lettermen lost: Layne Froelich, Ben Seigman, Chase Vollmar.
Returning lettermen: Noah Fisher (2019 3200 state runner-up, 2020 New Balance Indoor National Qualifier, 2019 4th — State cross country), Trever Johnson, Isaac Miller, Jakob Trevino, Bradley Young, James Zimmerman, Evan Clark, Ryan Clark, Andrew Miller, Conner Youngker, Logan Schlachter.
Promising newcomer: Rick Sherman.
Strengths: distance events, throws.
Weakness: Jumps, overall young team.
Overall Outlook: “Our team is still pretty young as a whole, but our numbers are up. We’ll have some good opportunities to score in throws and distance events, and we have some promising sprinters that should help us score more this season.”
League outlook: “I’m expecting us to be in contention for a title this year but it’s really going to come down to sprinters and jumpers stepping up and scoring for us.”
GIRLS
Head coach: Scott Wichman.
Record: GMC Champions
Lettermen lost: Paige Olds, Ashlee Tressler, Marcy Miller, Amanda Addington.
Returning lettermen: Teryn Bour (2019 state qualifier 4x200 relay, 200, 400; 2020 indoor state qualifier 400; 2019 state cross country 34th place), Nicole Fishpaw (2019 state qualifier 4x200 relay, 100; 2020 indoor state qualifier 60 dash), Emma Doster (2019 state qualifier 3200), Kara Retcher, Maci Froelich, Tisha Martinez, Kacee Okuley, Delaney Parcher, Mckayla Parker, Lily Weisgerber.
Strengths: “Sprints and sprint relays should be our strongest events.”
Weakness: “Still young and inexperienced in some areas.”
Overall Outlook: “We may struggle in the jump events but we’re looking pretty solid everywhere else.”
League outlook: “It’s difficult to predict who will be the top team in the conference early on, but I think we will be in contention for another title this season.”
