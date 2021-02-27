Ayersville’s Nicole Fishpaw (seated, center) has signed a letter-of-intent to further her academic and track career at Division II University of Findlay. Watching Fishpaw sign her letter are her parents Deb (seated, left) and Dan Fishpaw (seated, right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Ayersville athletic director Rafael Manriquez and Ayersville head track coach and sprint coach Scott Wichman.
