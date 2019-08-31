COLUMBUS GROVE — Ayersville senior Noah Fisher coasted to the the boys small school division individual title in 15:20.38, at the Columbus Grove Invitational. Minster's Alex Albers finished second, in 16:31.6.
Teamwise, Columbus Grove won both the boys and girls small school division titles. The Grove boys topped runner up Botkins, 76-97. Caleb Stechschulte finished fourth for Grove, while also finishing in the top 20 were Carson Closson, 12th, Tanner Smith, 15th and Breece Pingle, 19th.
Of the local teams, Fayette (195) placed sixth, Edgerton (223) was seventh, Patrick Henry (280) ninth, Ottoville (292) 10th, Ayersville (317) 11th, Kalida (358) 13th, Antwerp (378) 14th and Hicksville (401) 17th.
For the girls, Grove's Alyssa Ellerbrock finished first in 18:31.7, to help the Lady Bulldogs win the team title with 49 points, ahead of runner up Carey's 92 points. After Ellerbrock, placing in the top 15 for Grove were Erin Downing, eighth, Leanndra Price, 12th and Ellie Keehn, 15th.
While the Ayersville girls did not compete with a full team, the Lady Pilots' Teryn Bour placed fifth (19:53.7). Of the other local teams, Patrick Henry placed fourth (132), Edgerton was seventh (179), Antwerp finished ninth (207) and Leipsic was 12th (308).
In the boys large schools division, New Haven's Luis Saldana took first, in 16:21.54, just ahead of Fairview's Treyvon Hasting's 16:35.08. Finishing in the top 10 individually were Bryan's Joshua Taylor, third, Wauseon's Braden Vernot, sixth and Tinora's Clay Carpenter, ninth.
Team wise, New Haven won the team title with 62 points, ahead of Findlay's 112 points. Locally, Ottawa-Glandorf (184) was seventh, Wauseon (193) eighth, Tinora (201) ninth, Fairview (272) 11th, Bryan (281) 12th and Paulding (498), 17th.
In the girls large school division, Findlay's Amanda Tremains crossed the finish line first, in 18:33.3, ahead of Minster's Ella Boate, who finished in 18:46.997. Locally, Bryan's Audrey Zimmerman finished eighth (19:30.19) and Wauseon's Grace Rhoades was 10th (19:53.5).
Minster took the team title over Findlay, 62-112. Locally, Wauseon (164) was fourth, Fairview (249) 10th, Bryan (254) 11th, Ottawa-Glandorf (326) 14th, Paulding (421) 15th and Tinora (449), 16th.
Results
Boys Large Schools
New Haven 62, Findlay 112, 7. Ottawa-Glandorf 184, 8. Wauseon 193, 9. Tinora 201, 11. Fairview 272, 12. Bryan 281, 17. Paulding 498
Individual Results
1. Luis Saldana (New Haven), 16:21.549; 2. Treyvon Hastings (Fairview); 6. Braden Vernot (Wauseon); 9. Clay Carpenter (Tinora).
Girls Large Schools
Minster 37, Findlay 76, Van Wert 143, Wauseon 164, 10. Fairview 249, 11. Bryan 254, 14. Ottawa-Glandorf 326, 15. Paulding 421, 16. Tinora 449
Individual Results
1. Amanda Tremains (Findlay). 18:33.3; 8. Audrey Zimmerman (Bryan); 10. Grace Rhoades (Wauseon).
Boys Small Schools
Columbus Grove 76, Botkins 97, Minster 98, 6. Fayette 195, 7. Edgerton 223, 9. Patrick Henry 280, 10. Ottoville 292, 11. Ayersville 317, 13. Kalida 358, 14. Antwerp 378, Hicksville 401
Individual Results
1. Noah Fisher (Ayersville), 15:20.384; 4. Caleb Stechschulte (Columbus Grove); 6. Nolan German (Ottoville); 7. Quinn Mitchell (Fayette); 10. Ryan Lucke (Kalida).
Girls Small Schools
Columbus Grove 49, Carey 92, 4. Patrick Henry 132, 7. Edgerton 179, 9. Antwerp 207, 12. Leipsic 308
Individual Results
1. Alyssa Ellerbrock (Columbus Grove), 18:31.7; 5. Teryn Bour (Ayersville); 7. Erin Downing (CG); 8. Emma Carpenter (Patrick Henry).
