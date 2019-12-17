SPRINGFIELD — In their first meet of the season, the Ayersville High School powerlifting team had a strong showing at the Northeastern High School Eric Wheeler Memorial powerlifting meet on Saturday.
The meet was a push/pull meet with participants competing in two events, the bench press and the deadlift.
Ayersville senior Brady Fishpaw led the way for the Pilots by taking first place in the boys’ 225-pound class.
Fishpaw set new meet marks in the deadlift with a top lift of 535-pounds while also setting a meet mark for total weight at 820 pounds.
“Brady’s hard work in the offseason is starting to pay dividends,” said Ayersville coach Chuck Martinez. “He had a great showing Saturday and the sky is the limit for him this year. I think he’ll spend plenty of time at the top of podiums this season.”
Also in the 225-pound class, senior Trevor Okuley finished third and junior Tanner Branham finished fourth, respectively.
Junior Noah Romes also had a stellar day, narrowly finishing in second place in the boys 140-pound class losing to the defending state champ Ethan Saunders of Bradford.
Fellow AHS junior Kolton McCloud also finished on the podium for the Pilots, taking third in the boys’ 185-pound class.
The Lady Pilots also had a strong showing, thanks to the sophomore trio of Lana Culp, Hailey Bok and Haleigh Wright.
Culp brought home a first-place finish in the girls’ 100-pound class while Bok (155-pounds) and Wright (170-pounds) each finished fourth in their respective weightclasses.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our girls’ efforts,” lauded Martinez. “We only brought three girls to the meet and they outscored several schools who had whole teams.
“Overall it was a great start to our season,” ended Martinez. “We took eight lifters and eight lifters came home with medals. It was a good weekend, but we still have lots to work on to continue getting stronger.”
The Pilots return to action Saturday when they head to New London for the second annual Madison Plans powerlifting tournament.
