BRADFORD - The Ayersville High School powerlifting team competed in the 21st annual Bradford Railroaders meet on Saturday at Bradford High School.

Ayersville senior 210-pounder Brady Fishpaw got back into his winning ways by claiming his fifth title of the season.

Fishpaw broke the meet record for total pounds (1,350) thanks to a 535-pound squat, a 305-pound bench and a 510-pound deadlift.

Fishpaw’s classmate Trevor Okuley took advantage of his weekend away from the hardwood to finish fourth in the boys’ 210-pound class. Okuley finished the meet with a personal best deadlift pull of 465-pounds.

Junior Tanner Branham moved up a weight class to take on the 250-pounders and came away with a second-place finish.

During the meet, Branham turned in personal bests in the squat and deadlift. Branham eclipsed the 500-pound barrier for the first time in the squat while just missing the 500-pound plateau in the deadlift with a pull of 495-pounds.

Junior Kolton McCloud (195 pounds), also finished fourth for the Pilots while eighth-grader Lucas Fishpaw took on the high schoolers in a packed 125-pound class and finished just out of medal contention in 7th place.

In girls’ action, junior Karley Mansfield (135 pounds) and sophomore Tisha Martinez (115 pounds) led the way with a pair of fourth-place finishes.

Mansfield’s meet was highlighted by a 200-pound deadlift while Martinez totaled nearly five time her body weight, to finish with a 495-pound total.

Also in the girls, 135- pound bracket, Ayersville senior Alexis Sierra also finished on the medal stand with a fifth- place shoeing.

Also competing for the Lady Pilots, was 115-pounder Lana Culp and 175-pounder Haleigh Wright.

The 97-pound Culp continued to impress with a 170-pound deadlift while Wright had the best bench of any Lady Pilot on Saturday with a 90- pound press.

The Pilots finish off their season on March 22 when the return to Kenton for the small school divisions state meet.

