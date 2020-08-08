AYERSVILLE — A familiar face to local volleyball fans will join the coaching ranks for the first time as Ayersville tabbed Brooke Martin as the school’s new varsity volleyball coach.
Martin, a 2012 Stryker High School and 2017 Bluffton University graduate, will head up the Pilot program following Julie Gustwiller’s decision to step down in November after 12 seasons at the helm.
“I knew I wanted to be involved with coaching somehow, whether it was basketball or volleyball,” said Martin, formerly Brooke Ruffer. “I moved into Ayersville last summer so this was kind of a great opportunity and good timing.”
Martin played both basketball and volleyball for two years at Bluffton following a stellar career at Stryker that saw the Panthers reach regionals in basketball in both 2010-11 and 2011-12.
Though Martin’s coaching experience may not be as long as other candidates, the passion for the game is something she hopes will rub off on her players.
“I want to build a team that feels like a family, plays for each other and loves coming to practice every day,” said Martin, who coached the JV volleyball team at Stryker in 2015 along with youth softball and individual lessons in the area.
Martin, an intervention specialist at Defiance High School, will also serve as the seventh grade girls basketball coach this winter for Ayersville.
“She’s a small-school kid, being from Stryker, and she understands what that brings when you have a community like ours,” said Ayersville athletic director Rafael Manriquez. “We’re excited to have her on board with her playing experience and we’re hoping that will translate well with her picking up where Julie left off.”
With volleyball being named a non-contact sport earlier this summer, the opportunity to hit the courts is there for the Pilots, depending on how the 2020 fall semester plays out across the state.
For Martin, just getting a staff together with the team was a major step.
“At the beginning of the summer, we couldn’t have more than 15 girls in the gym at a time,” said the new Pilot mentor. “During that time, we did not have anyone else on the coaching staff, it was just me. I had to split the girls into two groups and decide what was more important between getting stronger in the weight room and skill development. Once my athletic director found me a JV coach, Kylee Limber, everything got so much better and we were each able to take a group.
“There are obviously new policies in place because of COVID-19, but we as a team are doing and will do whatever is necessary in order to play.”
Added Manriquez: “She’s got that passion and that drive, I watched part of their practice the other day and she’s right out there showing the girls what she wants from them. She’s working hard. Obviously it’s a new challenge for her but the kids are working hard and that’s all we can ask.”
The Pilots slipped to 7-17 a season ago (2-5 GMC) following a run to regionals in 2018. However, the Blue and Gold graduate just one senior, GMC Specialist of the Year Kryshel Dales, and return honorable mention league pick Maci Froelich as a junior and five seniors for this year’s squad.
