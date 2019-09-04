HICKSVILLE — Ayersville junior high opened its season on a high note with a 38-8 victory over Hicksville in football action on Tuesday night.
Lucas Fishpaw threw four touchdown passes for the Pilots including a pair to Abe Belano and one each to Karter Michel and Dylan Hinkle.
Michel also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.
Ayersville (1-0) returns to action next Thursday with a road trip to Leipsic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.