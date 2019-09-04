HICKSVILLE — Ayersville junior high opened its season on a high note with a 38-8 victory over Hicksville in football action on Tuesday night.

Lucas Fishpaw threw four touchdown passes for the Pilots including a pair to Abe Belano and one each to Karter Michel and Dylan Hinkle.

Michel also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Ayersville (1-0) returns to action next Thursday with a road trip to Leipsic.

Load comments