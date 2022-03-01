PICKERINGTON — The Ayersville High School competition cheerleading team earned the 20222 OASSA Game Day Division VI state championship for the second straight year on Saturday at Pickerington North High School. Team members include, front row, from left: McKenna Wolfrum, Camryn Shaffer, Jenna Brown, Elizabeth Borgelt, Delaney Parcher and Lily Weisgerber. Back row, from left: Grace Meuleman, Isabella Hauenstein, Cassidy Hench, Ava Stork, Kylie Caryer, Autumn Kreigh, Amya Lloyd and Ashlynn Tracy.
The Holgate High School competition cheerleading team, coached by Dierdre Schwiebert, finished in first place in the OASSA Division VI state championships, non-tumbling division, at Pickerington North High School on Saturday. Team members include, from left: Haylee Hartman, Carissa Meyer, Lexa Schuller, Raegan Hoellrich, Olivia Blaker, Isabelle Blaker, Hannah East and McKenzie Boyd.
Ayersville High School also had the OASSA Division VI state runners-up in the non-tumble division.Team members include, front row, from left: Delaney Parcher, McKenna Wolfrum, Elizabeth Borgelt and Lily Weisgerber. Back row, from left: Autumn Kreigh, Camryn Shaffer, Grace Meuleman and Ashlynn Tracy.
