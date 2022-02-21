AYERSVILLE — Ayersville tabbed a name familiar with the Pilots’ body of work from across the county during Monday’s board of education meeting as former Fairview assistant coach and North Central athletic director Andrew Mickey was approved as the school’s fourth head coach in program history.
Mickey, a Roseville, Mich. native and Defiance College grad, served as an assistant coach under Doug Rakes’ staff at Fairview from 2008-2020 before taking the AD position at North Central in June 2021. Mickey has been a health and physical education teacher at North Central since 2009.
After three seasons in his return to the Pilot sideline, Chris Dales stepped down in January with a 92-77 overall record and a 10-19 mark in his most recent stint from 2019-21.
“When I saw there was an opportunity to get back into the league I knew so much about, I was definitely interested,” said Mickey of the decision to throw his hat in the ring as a head coach for the first time. “Coaching at Fairview for all those years and then even this past year doing the GMC games for 105.7 The Bull, I’d spent so much time and have such a love for the game in this area. I’d spent a lot of time with coach (Craig) McCord (at Fairview) and I know so much about the tradition and history at Ayersville, he had a big impact on me.
“When I saw coach Dales had stepped away, I reached out immediately to Raf (Manriquez) and let him know I was interested and he was fired up in the process as well. I’m really excited to jump in with both feet and get things going.”
“His ability to connect with kids and the rapport he has were a big seller for us,” said Ayersville athletic director Rafael Manriquez. “Obviously he brings a lot of passion and energy into his coaching and we’re really excited to have him.”
Mickey joins a short list of those to don the head coach headset in Dales, Craig McCord (209-80-2, 1976-2003) and Adam Baker (7-13, 2017-18). However, having coached against the Pilots annually over a decade, Mickey is well aware of the tradition he joins.
“Before the X’s and O’s, the wins and losses, I want to be a coach of high-character kids,” said the new Pilot mentor, who will continue to teach at North Central. “I don’t want to be the type of team with penalties, extracurricular stuff after the play. I want a team that’s high-intensity, high-effort and one that carries on the tradition that’s been built at Ayersville and at Fairview.”
Ayersville finished 6-4 a season ago, winning their final three games to earn a spot in the Division VII postseason and a competitive battle with Leipsic before falling 19-7 in the first round of the Region 26 playoffs.
The Pilots do lose talented QB Jakob Trevino and experience on the edges in Hayden Dales and Ike Eiden along with Jacob Stiltner and Dominick Moore on the trenches but will return first team all-GMC running back and linebacker Owen Berner and second-teamer Brady Clark, among a host of other talented players from last year’s squad.
Ayersville is scheduled to open the Mickey era at home on Aug. 19 against Delta at Craig McCord Field with a GMC opener at home against Paulding on Sept. 9.
