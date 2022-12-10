AYERSVILLE — Loryn Wright and Brady Fishpaw are both Ayersville graduates, presidents of their weightlifting clubs at The Ohio State University and just competed in a powerlifting competition in Istanbul, Turkey in November.
How two athletes from a tiny community reached this level in a sport like powerlifting is a story of happenstance, dedication and support from those around them. Weightlifting isn’t an easy sport in the slightest, and that certainly rang true for both of them.
Both were run-of-the-mill high school athletes, playing the sports offered to them at the school. Fishpaw played football, Wright ran cross country and played softball. Fishpaw of course came in the weightroom to lift for football. Wright went there for fun as she didn’t play a winter sport and wished to stay active.
It was in the weightroom, and on the football field for Fishpaw, that they both met Chuck Martinez. Martinez, a Defiance High School graduate and Ayersville football assistant coach helped lead things in the weightroom and helpking kids along the way become acclimated with the sport of powerlifting.
Wright and Fishpaw were two of those people who were interested, but it didn’t take off right away.
“It took a while, you could see the potential there but nobody is good at it right away. But for those guys, they were in there so much and they enjoyed it,” Martinez said.
“It was like a family. We’d have workouts and we’d get after it. But we’d have just as much fun talking about the current events of the day or what they were studying in school, or what was going on in my life,” Martinez said. “We’d talk to each other and have fun … and to be honest that’s the great part about just coaching in general is just those relationships you’ve built.”
As a result of the sheer time that they both spent in the weight room, both became very good at picking up those weights, and it showed late in both of their high school careers.
“Loryn’s senior year and Brady’s junior year, they both took second at the state tournament and that’s when you start thinking ‘wow, they could be really good at this,’” said Martinez.
For Fishpaw, his numbers started jumping even more off the page during his senior year, but that was of course 2020, when COVID-19 hit and sporting events all over the world were cancelled. The state powerlifting tournament was no exception.
It was a tough pill to swallow, but his weightlifting journey was far from over.
Both Wright and Fishpaw decided to attend Ohio State for primarily academic reasons but Fishpaw specifically went after meeting some of the members of the powerlifting club at the university.
Wright didn’t powerlift her freshman year for the Buckeyes, instead opting to row, but she found out that rowing wasn’t exactly her taste and after some talking to Fishpaw, powerlifting found her again.
Both rose up the ranks quickly, but not without some struggles. Wright struggled with knowing the fact that she’s at a disadvantage at a smaller size, and that there will always be people ahead of her, but that has kept her pushing forward.
“I know there’s always going to be somebody that is better than me,” Wright said. “That’s a double-edged sword because that can motivate you but it sometimes sucks because you know you are never going to be in that top spot. But each day you have to go in with that mentality that not today, but eventually in weeks, months and years down the line that this is going to be beneficial for me.”
For Fishpaw, he saw setbacks a little over a year ago that saw him lose confidence in his abilities.
“Last fall, I had come off a really good performance in collegiate nationals my freshman year … and then I come in sophomore year, I had a meet picked out for the middle of November but in September I got sick, lost 25 pounds and I wasn’t really sure what was going on,” said the former Pilot. “I lost a little strength and that was frustrating because of where I was. Then my grandpa ended up passing away with a month of me getting sick so I was just depressed and really down.”
But during his freshman season, Fishpaw had already developed relationships with other weightlifters at Ohio State, which became something to lean on.
“The only thing that was there for me was the gym and the people in powerlifting that I was so close with,” Fishpaw said.
Just a year later following that period, Fishpaw found himself alongside Wright at the 2022 World University Powerlifting Cup in Istanbul, Turkey. It was the first time leaving the country for both Ayersville natives.
“As a kid you watch the Olympics and you think ‘wow that would be cool if I got to go.’ Obviously this isn’t the same scale as that but being able to have the excuse to go travel and see another country with some of your best friends for a sport is a crazy thing to think about,” Fishpaw said.
“It’s really cool that I got to meet people from other countries because obviously I’ve never done that and we actually became friends with a lot of them,” Wright said. “And just going into the city of Istanbul was something I’d never seen before in terms of like design and setup and how beautiful the building were.”
They got to meet lifters from the likes of Great Britain, Slovenia, the Netherlands and many other countries. And they didn’t just sight-see while they were there either.
Fishpaw placed second in the 120-kilogram division while Wright took fifth in the 76-kilogram division. They both helped their teams to team titles at the events as well, with just under 70 schools competing.
“It’s kind of crazy because I started in high school just for fun. I didn’t play a winter sport so I wanted something to keep me busy,” Wright said. “And now it takes up my entire life.”
“It’s not necessarily a conventional thing for a lot of people to powerlift in northwest Ohio. I played football and we were terrible,” Fishpaw said of his Ayersville football team that finished 1-9 his senior season. “So to have the opportunity to be on the international stage, it’s kind of crazy to think that me, a Division VII football player just came off a team that got a world title.”
It’s no coincidence that two Ayersville graduates are helping lead a club of over 200 people to excellence at one of the biggest universities in the world either.
“They both have great leadership qualities. They are both good people, they are personable. So to see them taking on leadership roles isn’t surprising,” Martinez said. “A lot of times when you think of people lifting weights, you think of meatheads, big dumb jocks. But those two are so far from that. They finished at the top of their class in school.”
Though not surprising for those that know them, it doesn’t make it any less amazing that both took similar paths and ended up where they are.
“It’s crazy how similar our journey’s have been. But it’s great to always have him in my corner and talk about things that are stressing me out with the club because he’s doing the same things.” Wright said.
Both too, love what the sport can do for your health and see that as a driving factor for why they have become so passionate for it.
Fishpaw specifically became interested in the scientific part of powerlifting, which has led him on the path to be a physical therapist.
“It is honestly just astounding how much general exercise and fitness can be beneficial for people. The amount of sickness and illness that you can cut down from just general fitness is incredible,” Fishpaw said. “I was interested in powerlifting and just perfecting movement patterns in helping people get back from injuries … I feel like everyone wants to do something where they feel like they can impact someone outside of themselves and I think this is where I can do that.”
Both still have time left at Ohio State and still have plenty left to accomplish at the national level. But for Martinez who was one of the driving forces in the beginning of both of their journeys, seeing them now is the peak of his coaching career.
“As a coach, you couldn’t be more proud of those two. When you coach people, your goal is to have them surpass anything that you could do,” Martinez said. “So to see them go to Ohio State and see them compete at collegiate nationals was just awesome, and then to you them compete against people around the world. That’s the stuff you dream of.”
