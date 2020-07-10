The cancelation of the 2020 minor league baseball season has had an effect on more than local players dreaming of making the big leagues.
The stoppage goes deeper than players, it has effected those who bring the games to the fans, like 2011 Ayersville graduate Garett Mansfield, who is the current play-by-play announcer for the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
“I am one of the few lucky ones right now,” said Mansfield, who went on to BGSU after his days in Ayersville. “I am a full-time employee and I’m still technically working. I was working from home for three months. We’ve started to go back into our offices.”
Like most minor league teams, Mansfield wears more than one hat with the team. On top of his duties as the radio voice of the Curve, he serves as the Director of Communications and Broadcasting.
“I do have other responsibilities,” added Mansfield. “I’m the communications director and I handle our website and handle some of our social media.”
Unfortunately for Mansfield, and everyone else in his position for every minor league team across the nation, there has been nothing to broadcast. In what started as a postponement turned into an outright cancellation of the entire 2020 Minor League baseball season.
“We thought it might be for a few weeks,” Mansfield said of the start of the year. “When the word officially came down, that was a long time coming. It wasn’t really a shock.”
With the season now done, Mansfield has spent his time between working out what details he can get ready for the 2021 season, plus non-baseball events the organization has begun to do to help the Central Pennsylvania take their minds off the pandemic.
“It’s been like another off-season,” Mansfield said of the time off. “We’ve been using this time to get ready for another season. We’re putting on a lot on non-baseball events.”
One of the events included a televised fireworks display of a half-hour, one of the only in the area over the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Mansfield will also get to work with the Pittsburgh Pirate communications staff as Altoona – much like Toledo with the Detroit taxi squad – will host the Pirate players on standby to join the Major League team if called upon.
“Altoona is 90 minutes away for Pittsburgh,” explained Mansfield. “The Pirate taxi squad is here. There is a lot of communication with the Major League communications staff. More than normal.”
Mansfield does have a little hesitation heading into the 2021 season. Before the season can even take shape, Major League and Minor League baseball need to come together for a new Professional Baseball Agreement.
“It’s going to be a while before we have a 2021 schedule,”stated Mansfield. “It could November or December. It’s hard to schedule promotional nights. I coordinate our travel and it’s hard to plan that. The nice thing is that a lot of that work is already done. A lot of the ticket packages for 2020, we’ll use in 2021.”
Mansfield did admit that when the minor league’s do resume, hopefully in 2021, that it will look different. Contraction could cost as many as 40 cities their teams, plus if social distancing remains in place, travel could be a bit odd.
Major league announcers this year have the option to work off a monitor. Mansfield admitted that, although technology is improving in the minor leagues, it’s not the same everywhere across the board.
“I think there is going to be some changes” admitted Mansfield. “I think Minor League baseball does a great job making the game accessible to everyone. The home team provides the cameras and graphics. We have a league (Eastern League) of 12 teams. There are some that our good and some that aren’t as good.
“Every ballpark would have to put up the same thing,” continued Mansfield. “I think getting through 2020 and seeing how it goes (at the major league level) will determine it for us.”
Mansfield does know one thing. When baseball does resume, the staffs of teams across the nation will be ready to go.
“The people that work for these teams, the creativity and freedom to work in Minor League baseball is one of the welcoming aspects,” he said. “When you have a bunch of people that are resilient, all you have to do is open the gates.”
That includes Mansfield, who doesn’t know what his job will look like in a year. All he knows is that when the Curve is back on the field, he’ll be ready to call all the action.
“I’ll be ready for anything,” admitted Mansfield. “If you love what you do like I do, you’ll do anything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.