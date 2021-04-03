The Ayersville High School cheerleading team won two state titles at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) Virtual State Cheer & Dance Championships this past week. The cheerleading team won the Division 6 Nontumble category and the Division 6 Game Day category. The cheerleaders qualified for the state competition at the virtual regional completion that was held in February. Members of the winning Game Day team are, front row, from left: Grace Meuleman, Delaney Parcher, Lily Weisgerber and McKennah Wolfrum. Back row, from left: Nevaeh Parks, Jenna Brown, Elizabeth Borgelt, Allison Engel, Aleena Seeburger, Amya Lloyd and Carmyn Shaffer. Missing from the photo is Cassidy Hench.
