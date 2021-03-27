Ayersville cheerleaders claim state title

The Ayersville High School cheerleading team won two state titles at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) Virtual State Cheer & Dance Championships this past week. The cheerleading team won the Division 6 Non-tumble category and the Division 6 Game Day category. The cheerleaders qualified for the state competition at the virtual regional completion that was held in February. Members of the winning Nontumble team are back row, from left: Grace Meuleman, Elizabeth Borgelt, Allison Engel, Aleena Seeburger and McKennah Wolfrum. Front row: Delanie Parcher (left) and Lily Weisgerber.

