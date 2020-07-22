Joining Napoleon, who stopped all fall sports practices for a week, Ayersville has wiped out sports workouts until Aug. 1, fearing coronavirus concerns.
“Due to the recent COVID increase within our community, and in the interest in our students and staff; all student activites, workouts, practices and competitions are cancelled until Aug. 1. This includes all fitness center hours and pool hours,” Ayersville athletics said in a statement released through Twitter. “Please continue to monitor for symptoms and contact your local health provider if you show symptoms of COVID-19. We will work through this together. Stay safe.”
Napoleon was the first school concerned with the rising number of coronavirus cases in Henry County. Because of ballooning numbers that started with a winery event, Napoleon called off all practices for this week. Athletic Director Andy Ham plans to reevaluate at the end of the week to see about moving forward.
Napoleon was the only Henry County school to call off any events. Holgate, Liberty Center and Patrick Henry continued with akll activities.
A soccer tournament set for last week, the 795 Cup at Genoa, was also called off at the last minute. Teams from all over the area were set for opening round matches, but Thursday at noon event organizers had to pull the plug on the tournament that was to start Friday morning.
Napoleon was one team set to participate, and instead went to a pair of intrasquad scrimmages instead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.