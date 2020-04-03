Due to the stay-at-home order during the current COVID-19 outbreak, the state archery tournament was cancelled for this year. Archery coaches from across the state were asked to turn in scorecards from previous tournaments to count as the scores for the state tournament.
Leading the way was Ayersville High School junior Jason Casler, whose score of 286 placed him 21st out of 232 high school boys and 24th overall out of 796 total archers from high school through elementary.
Sixth-grader Brody Ussery had a score of 279, good for fourth out of 120 sixth-graders and 12th of 330 middle schoolers. Victoria Klinger’s 275 score was 11th out of 90 eighth grade girls and 67th overall in 698 girls scores overall.
Other competitors for the Pilots included: Rylan Aube (fifth grade, 274 score, fourth out of 234 elementary), Caleb Ronfeldt (11th grade, 269 score, 84th of 232), Landyn Aube (seventh grade, 264, 63rd out of 330), Kiersten Manon (eighth grade, 259, 66th out of 274), Laura Pahl (eighth grade, 256, 79th of 274), Johnny Burdine (12th grade, 256, 135th of 232), Brock Bowers (eighth grade, 250, 132nd of 330), Megan DeSota (seventh grade, 242, 146th of 274) and Izabelle Ladd (sixth grade, 231, 184th of 274).
