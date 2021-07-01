The Ayersville 8U baseball team recently won the Bulldog Bash tournament at Edgerton. Team members include, front row, from left: Maverick Edmonds, Liam Gustwiller, Tanner Stork, Logan Lorenzen, Hunter Brown, Jacob Manon and Kyven Whetstone. Middle row, from left: Owen Hageman, Griffin Palladino, Michael Sobecki and Logan Gerken. Back row, from left: coaches Ryan Hageman, Kyle Gustwiller, Jeremy Stork and Dennis Sobecki.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.