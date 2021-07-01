070121_cno_Ayersville 8U baseball.jpg

The Ayersville 8U baseball team recently won the Bulldog Bash tournament at Edgerton. Team members include, front row, from left: Maverick Edmonds, Liam Gustwiller, Tanner Stork, Logan Lorenzen, Hunter Brown, Jacob Manon and Kyven Whetstone. Middle row, from left: Owen Hageman, Griffin Palladino, Michael Sobecki and Logan Gerken. Back row, from left: coaches Ryan Hageman, Kyle Gustwiller, Jeremy Stork and Dennis Sobecki.

 Photo courtesy Dennis Sobecki

