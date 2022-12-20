HICKSVILLE — Every human being that has ever walked the Earth has learned sooner rather than later, that life never goes the way you plan it.
Hicksville senior Kenzie Schroeder found that out the hard way this year, but through the support of her family and her community, she’s making the best out of her situation.
A star two-sport athlete for the Aces, Schroeder always envisioned that she’d be playing basketball in college. The sport runs in her veins.
She remembers playing locally for Hicksville since the third grade with her mom and dad, Lorie and Jeff who were former basketball players themselves, by her side. Schroeder also remembers watching her older sisters Rachel and Micah play with her mom, an assistant for the high school squad.
“Whenever my sisters had to go to practice, my mom was obviously the coach so I would just go with them and just mess around on the side and if my sisters ever wanted to go just practice by themselves, I would always just tag along so I was always around it,” Schroeder said. “I just started learning and growing with it and the love began. I have loved basketball ever since I started it.”
That love and passion along with clear athletic ability helped Schroeder grow into a natural born scorer at the high school level and it was in middle school that she first realized how good she could be.
“I think my eighth grade year is when I realized I had the potential for it, but I wasn’t quite there yet,” Schroeder said. “But that summer going into my freshman year my sister Micah put in so much time with me that summer, we practiced every single day and I think that was really the breakthrough for me.”
Schroeder burst onto the Green Meadows Conference scene immediately, averaging a double-double in her freshman season with 14 points and 10 rebounds a game en route to a first-team all-GMC selection. She continued that into her sophomore year where in 11 games, she scored 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while recording four blocks, nearly four steals and just under two assists a night while shooting 50.3 percent from the field.
An ACL injury cut her season short though but not before she garnered another first-team all-GMC selection.
Coming back from that injury was one of the hardest things that Schroeder has had to do in her young life, but through six months of rehab she was able to make it back to play some games in the summer to get some of the rust off.
Getting back on the court was one thing, getting back to being herself on the court was another.
“I think physically it was really tough like getting through those six months of recovery and then just after that, it’s just getting past that mental block of ‘you’re okay and like you can go out and do this,’” Schroeder said. “There were a lot of talks with my parents and my older sister Micah, she’s a huge support system for me. I think she was one of the big reasons as to how I was able to get back mentally.”
Schroeder did get back for her junior season and put up her best year yet as she was named GMC Player of the Year and special mention all-Ohio for a season in which she led the Aces to a sectional title with 19.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, two assists, 2.4 blocks and 3.2 steals per contest while shooting 50.5 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from long range and 71 percent from the charity stripe.
After this return from an ACL injury, it was clear that Schroeder was one of the best players the area had seen in quite some time.
“I think ultimately, what makes her such a great player, aside from the love of the game, and that was at a very young age, is her work ethic,” Hicksville head coach Josh Freese said. “She’s very goal-oriented. She knows the things that she wants to do and accomplish and as soon as she figures that out, she gets to work.”
Going into her senior season, Schroeder was primed to have her best year yet and through four games, it seemed like an accurate projection. In four games Schroeder was averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and a 55 percent shooting clip.
In the second game of the season, she became just the fourth player in Hicksville history to score 1,000 points in a career. But in the fourth game of the season, disaster struck and Schroeder tore her ACL for a second time, this time effectively ending her basketball career and the sport she grew up loving.
It was a devastating reality for her and for all those that watched her grow into the phenom that everyone knew she could be, but life provides reality checks for everyone and for Schroeder, she quickly understood that this was hers.
“The main thing that I’ve just been telling myself is that there’s a lot more to life and that I have a lot of other goals that I personally have in my life that I’m really looking forward to, and that doesn’t just revolve around basketball,” said the Aces standout.
Throughout most of her elementary and middle school years, a large part of Schroeder’s athletic life did revolve around basketball, but at the beginning of her high school journey, that began to change when she finally picked up a golf club.
Both of her older sisters were also great golfers, but it never really interested Schroeder at first.
“Golf was a lot different for me, I never really found it super interesting. I thought it was boring to watch so I never really thought it would be fun to play,” Schroeder said. But I always kind of knew I would try it out my freshman year because both of my sisters had done it.”
Schroeder got new golf clubs for Christmas in eighth grade and during the summer, she and Micah went out to the golf course and practiced.
“I wasn’t very good,” Schroeder remarked. “I could barely hit the ball in the air and it took a while but by the time my freshman season started I was improving a lot. I think sophomore year is when everything clicked and by that time it started to become fun for me. I relate to it.”
Sean Bergman, the head coach of the girls golf team at Hicksville had a feeling that Schroeder would be a natural born golfer.
“She was a natural at it,” Bergman said. “Her family plays golf, they have a family golf outing and her sisters are both really good golfers. It’s hard to say that I really taught her anything. My job was more with the mental side of it, keeping her focused on one shot at a time and things like that.”
With time, it was clear that Schroeder was indeed a natural born golfer as Bergman suspected, as she went on to become a three-time Green Meadows Conference medalist, a two-time sectional medalist and a two-time state qualifier with a 14th place state finish her junior season, just three years after she first picked up a golf club.
But even though the natural talent was clearly there, all this success in both sports was no accident.
“She’s probably the hardest working kid I’ve ever been around,” Bergman said. “When she gets focused on something, she doesn’t leave any stone unturned. She just attacks it and goes after it.”
That new stone now is college and Schroeder recently signed to play golf at Division II South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota where she will study engineering.
“Before I entered high school, I thought I was going to play basketball forever. But things happen and things change and I’ve just been trying to be like I can get to go to college. Get a good degree and I just spent trying to tell myself that there’s more things out there and bigger goals for me to achieve,” Schroeder said.
One of those immediate goals is continuing to be a vital part of the Hicksville girls squad. Schroeder is still at every Hicksville girls game, still trying to help out her teammates in any way she can. Another goal while she’s still in Hicksville is helping the next generation of basketball in the mini Aces program.
“I’m so happy that I decided to help coach the fourth graders this year. It’s such a good feeling just seeing the smiles on their faces or when I’m in the hallways in school I’ll see them will say hi and talk for a little bit, “ Schroeder said. “Just seeing how happy and excited they were with the sport and being able to have fun with their friends and do all that it’s just so nice to see and be a part of and be able to help them with their journey.”
Schroeder’s journey though, is still far from over and though it may not include her playing basketball any longer, Schroeder is still proud of everything that she accomplished in both sports, no matter what the end result was.
“People can’t look at me and be like ‘oh she’s had it easy.’” Schroeder said. “And what’s big to me is that you can’t say that I threw in the towel, when I feel like it would have been easy for me to say ‘I don’t want to risk it again.’ But I gave it a whirl and sometimes it doesn’t work out but that’s alright.”
And even after she leaves the Hicksville hallways, she’ll have always left behind a legacy of hard work, determination and a willingness to make those around her better.
“To see everything that she does on and off the floor, the golf course, you never hear a negative word. You almost have to push her to get her to say anything negative,” Freese said. “She just stays in her own lane and keeps her nose to the ground and does what she needs to do to better herself and those around her.”
