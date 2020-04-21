Area schools took an opportunity to recognize the Class of 2020’s affected senior year by lighting up their facilities at 8:20 p.m. Monday evening (2020 military time) on April 20 for 20 or 40 minutes.
Following an announcement Monday from Gov. Mike DeWine that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, the OHSAA informed member schools that the spring sports seasons would be cancelled
For more photos, visit the story on crescent-news.com for other schools that participated in the #ShineYourLight festivities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.