Area schools took an opportunity to recognize the Class of 2020’s affected senior year by lighting up their facilities at 8:20 p.m. Monday evening (2020 military time) on April 20 for 20 or 40 minutes.

Following an announcement Monday from Gov. Mike DeWine that schools would be closed for the remainder of the school year, the OHSAA informed member schools that the spring sports seasons would be cancelled

For more photos, visit the story on crescent-news.com for other schools that participated in the #ShineYourLight festivities.

Load comments