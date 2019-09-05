LEIPSIC
AT COLUMBUS GROVE
Two teams that started the season with wins meet Friday night in Columbus Grove as the Bulldogs host Leipsic in a Putnam County tilt that could be worth plenty of computer points in late October.
Columbus Grove scored its first win in three years over Pandora-Gilboa, downing the Rockets 32-18. Leipsic never trailed, but was never in the clear in a win over Carey, 28-20.
The Vikings did all their damage on the ground. Running back Cole Williamson did most the damage, scoring three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs found something in quarterback Blake Reynolds. He passed for 163 yards and two scores, plus added another 47 yards on the ground.
Running back Colin Metzger added 58 yards rushing and two scores. Columbus Grove will need to work on penalties, as they were flagged 13 times for 134 yards.
Grove trailed 18-13 heading into the final quarter.
PANDORA-GILBOA
AT BLUFFTON
Bluffton is the site for a week two matchup as the host Pirates entertain Pandora-Gilboa.
Following a shootout, Bluffton enters with a win, downing Cory-Rawson 42-26. The Pirates had two backs rush for over 100 yards, as Tucker Neff ran for 143 yards and Tyson Shutler ran for 108 yards on just seven totes and two scores.
The Bluffton defense did allow 412 yards of total offense to Cory-Rawson.
Pandora-Gilboa enters 0-1 after a tough 32-18 loss to Columbus Grove.
Quarterback Silas Schmenk was 22-of-38 passing for 246 yards with three touchdowns, but he was also picked off three times. The Rockets were also penalized 11 times for 120 yards.
WHITEFORD (MICH.)
AT STRYKER
After competing in what is likely the six-county area’s first eight-man football game, Stryker will revert back to the 11-man variety of gridiron action against a tough foe on Friday.
Whiteford whipped foes last year with a 10-1 record and a 542-108 scoring advantage following a 2017 state championship season.
The Bobcats fell to Blissfield 33-14 in week one, snapping a 27-game regular-season win streak.
Sophomore Cole Giesige’s 66 rushing yards were tops for Whiteford.
Meanwhile, Stryker faced a more wide-open game in an eight-man contest with Holgate, as big plays ruled the day in a 62-33 loss to the Tigers.
Kaleb Holsopple caught three touchdown passes in a four-catch, 153-yard day for the Panthers.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
AT ELIDA
Both Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida suffered heartbreaking defeats at the hands of Eastwood (21-14) and Delphos St. John’s (28-27), respectively.
For the Titans, Jacob Balbaugh tallied a passing and rushing touchdown in the second quarter to stake a 14-0 lead for O-G before the Eagles rallied back with a 21-0 edge in the second half.
Meanwhile, sophomore QB Evan Unruh’s heroics weren’t enough for Elida, which led by as many as 20 in the second quarter.
Unruh tallied 254 pass yards and two scores while rushing for 98 yards and a pair of TDs. Keshawn Spivey hauled in 10 passes for 134 yards and a score.
