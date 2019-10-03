PAULDING AT BLUFFTON
Rushing action will be on display on Harmon Field on Friday as Paulding and Bluffton tangle in Bluffton in a Northwest Conference showdown.
The Panthers dropped to 0-2 in the NWC last week in a late-night Friday matchup with Columbus Grove to the tune of a 47-9 setback, while Bluffton was knocked from the early ranks of the conference unbeaten with a 41-21 loss to Crestview.
Offense was at a premium for the Panthers in the loss to Grove, tallying just 147 yards of offense against the Bulldogs. However, the backfield duo of Fernando Garcia (422 rushing yards, 6 TDs) and Jacob Deisler (172 yards, 4 TDs) will certainly be leaned on.
Caleb Manz is a big play waiting to happen in the passing game, averaging 16.4 yards per receptions with five touchdown caches on the year.
For Bluffton, the quarterback-running back duo of Aaron Schaadt and Tucker Neff have highlighted the Pirates’ 3-2 start to the season.
Neff is third in the NWC in rushing yards with 694 yards and seven TDs on just 94 attempts while Schaadt has 274 rush yards and eight more scores while throwing five TD passes in just 16 completions.
Tyson Shutler (247 yards, 2 TDs) and Baylor Garmatter (210 yards, 5 TDs) also add some punch in the rushing game for an offense that has proven to be potent, evidenced by a 70-50 win over Ada two weeks ago.
The Pirates are second in the NWC in scoring (35.4 ppg) while Paulding holds up the eighth and last spot in the conference with 20.6 points per game.
HILLTOP AT NORTHWOOD
Hilltop will travel to Northwood for a Toledo Area Athletic Conference battle in hopes to snap a three game skid following a 20-12 setback to Ottawa Hills last week and to throw a wrench in the Rangers undefeated campaign.
The Cadets (1-4, 0-1 TAAC) were only able to muster 190 total yards of offense to Ottawa Hills last week, and gave up 298. On the plus side, however, they were also able to force four Green Bear turnovers in the hard-fought loss.
Connor Schlosser threw for 157 yards and a touchdown on 10-23 passing for Hilltop last week while adding 26 yards on nine carries. Hayden Brown recorded 117 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Carson Mahlman was a force defensively for the Cadets in the loss as the senior linebacker accrued 7.5 tackles with one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Northwood (5-0, 2-0 TAAC) is coming off of a 65-2 rout over winless Stryker last Sunday. The Rangers will look to have a repeat performance from last year’s battle that saw them blank the Cadets 56-0 en route to a 9-1 regular season mark and a playoff berth.
OTTAWA HILLS AT EDON
Edon will welcome Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Ottawa Hills on Friday night, looking to keep momentum going from a big 41-0 win over Montpelier last week.
The Bombers (2-3, 1-1 TAAC) started fast last week, scoring 19 points in the opening quarter, and taking a 34-0 lead into the half, and they hope to have the same kind of start and success this week, but will be facing a team that has played very well recently.
Edon tallied 234 yards of offense against Montpelier last week, with Drew Gallehue leading the way with 143 yards and four touchdowns on 11-15 passing, and added a run for a two-point conversion.
Ottawa Hills (4-1, 2-0 TAAC) is coming off of a narrow 20-12 win over conference foe Hilltop. The Green Bears, winners of four straight, accrued 298 yards of offense last week while allowing the Cadets just 190.
Matthew McGee completed five of seven passes for 100 yards while running for a touchdown to start the scoring in the game last week. Blake Gnepper accrued 100 yards and a long touchdown on the ground.
Not only are Ottawa Hills playing to keep their spot atop the conference standings without a loss, but they are also looking to enact revenge from a 49-0 drubbing from last year’s match-up with the Bombers.
CARDINAL STRITCH
AT STRYKER
Stryker hosts Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Cardinal Stritch on Friday night a week after a 65-2 drubbing to undefeated Northwood.
After scoring just the two points against the Rangers last week, Stryker (0-5, 0-2 TAAC) remains to have a rough time since restarting their football program last year as they have only been able to score a total of 59 points on the year, including 33 scored against Holgate in week one.
Cardinal Stritch (3-2, 1-0 TAAC) suffered a crushing 41-6 setback to Warren John F. Kennedy last week in what was the Cardinals last non-conference clash of the season.
Dwayne Morehead III and Javin Vascik both led the Stritch defense with 9.5 tackles apiece last week. On the other hand, the Cardinal Stritch defense allowed a total of 383 yards on 45 plays to the Eagles and forced no turnovers last week.
The Cardinals expect to have much of the same success on Friday that they had against Stryker last year that saw them defeating the Panthers 55-0.
LEIPSIC AT CRESTLINE
Leipsic steps out of BVC play this week as the Vikings (5-0) head to Crestline to face the 2-3 Bulldogs.
Crestline is in the middle of eight-game stretch of BVC opponents. When an opening in schedules came, the Bulldogs filled the spot with games against the BVC in 2019 and 2020.
The Vikings are off to a 5-0 start, thanks to a punishing ground attack. They average 266.2 yards rushing a game. Leipsic, who is second in the latest Division VII, Region 26 computer poll, is just as stout on defense. They have the top defense in the BVC, allowing just 221.4 yards per game.
Crestline enters the contest with a 2-3 record after being blanked by Arlington 33-0.
The Bulldogs allowed 309 yards on the ground to the Red Devils in the loss.
LIBERTY-BENTON AT PANDORA-GILBOA
Liberty-Benton, one of four teams still unbeaten in BVC play, will look to improve to 4-0 in the conference when the Eagles head to Pandora to face the Rockets of Pandora-Gilboa.
The Eagles improved to 4-1 on the season after a 49-0 whitewashing of Van Buren.
Liberty-Benton currently sits in the eighth and final playoff spot in Division V, Region 18.
The Eagles are averaging 35 points a game while allowing 16. Liberty-Benton is holding its own on defense, holding teams to 260 yards a game.
Pandora-Gilboa enters 2-3 and 1-2 in the BVC. The Rockets are coming off a tough loss to McComb, 30-14. The Rockets feature the second-best passer in the BVC in Silas Schmenk, who has thrown for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF AT CELINA
Coming off a big win in overtime, the Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf head to Celina to face the Bulldogs.
O-G enters at 4-1, and are a perfect 4-0 in Western Buckeye League play. The Titans, who are fifth in the Division IV, Region 14 computer poll, needed a missed field goal at the end of regulation last week to force the extra session.
The Titans scored first in overtime, then got a stop on defense to get the victory.
Celina comes into the contest at 3-2 and 2-2 in the WBL. The Bulldogs come in on a two-game winning streak, edging Elida (42-38) and Lima Bath (26-21). The Bulldogs entered the fourth quarter tied at 14 with Bath last week.
Quarterback Cooper Jones accounted for all four scores for the Bulldogs in the win. He ran for 133 yards and three scores, plus was 13 of 20 passing for 84 yards and a score.
CRESTVIEW AT COLUMBUS GROVE
The Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak last week when they knocked out Paulding 47-9 in Northwest Conference play. Grove features a potent passing attack, led by quarterback Blake Reynolds. Reynolds has completed 63 of 122 passes for 896 yards in five games.
His favorite targets are Alex Schneider (26 catches, 426 yards), Gabe Clement (14 catches, 184 yards), Tayt Birnesser (8 catches, 116 yards) and Zac Ridenour (8 catches, 107 yards).
Crestview enters the game as one of two teams who have yet to lose in NWC action. The Knights, who are fighting for a playoff spot, come in at 3-2 overall. They have won three in a row, including a 41-21 win at Bluffton last week.
The Knights come in with the top running attack in the NWC. They average 332.8 yards a game on the ground, led by Brody Brecht, who has run for 912 yards and seven scores already this season.
Crestview has also allowed the fewest first downs this season in the NWC, with 54.
