LIMA — The postseason tournament trail in girls’ tennis got underway on Friday with the Lady Bulldogs of Defiance and the Lady Pilots of Ayersville traveling to the University of Northwest Ohio for Division II sectional action.
In doubles matches, the DHS duo of Chloe Wetstein and Marissa Blunt had one of the best showing for six-county area players.
The two made a push toward the doubles’ championship by opening with a two-set win over St. Marys’ Alivia Sawmiller and Ashley Dawson (7-6, 6-3) before besting Bluffton’s Pearl Lewandowski and Julia Smallcomb in the second round, 6-4, 6-3.
However, in the quarterfinal round, the DHS duo saw their season come to an end with a 6-0, 6-0, loss to Shawnee’s Katie Clark and Alotus Wei.
Also in the bottom half of the double’s bracket, the Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Tittans’ tandem of Addy Schmiedebusch and Emma Schmiedebusch are still alive heading into today’s semifinal action.
The Schmiedebusch girls drew a first-round bye and then topped the teams from Lima Bath and Van Wert, each in two sets, to earn a spot in today’s semifinal round where they’ll face Clark and Wei.
The O-G duo of Megan Ketner and Lauryn Bockrath also advanced to the quarterfinal round before falling off the tournament trail.
Also taking part in doubles action were Defiance’s Sofia Castillo and Ava Shock and the Ayersville teams of Katie White and Liz McCloud and Haleigh Wright and Lana Culp.
In singles action, DHS seniors Brianna Shank and Alexa Bickford each picked up straight-set victories in the first round. Shank earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Bluffton’s Ellison Pugsley while Bickford was a 6-1, 6-1 winner over Ottawa-Glandorf’s Claire Ellerbrock.
In the second round, however, both Shank and Bickford saw their seasons come to an end with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 defeats.
In other singles’ action, fellow Bulldog Reece Miller was also a winner in her opening-round match against Lima Bath’s Lexi White before falling in the second round to St. Marys’ Allison Vanderhorst.
The Lady Pilots also had three singles players in the single-elimination tournament bracket.
Ayersville juniors Kara Retcher and Abbi Baldwin and sophomore Tisha Martinez each fell in straight sets in their opening matches.
Meanwhile at Ottawa Hills, Archbold’s Sophie Schramm advanced through the third round, clinching a spot in districts for the Bluestreaks after clinching a spot in today’s semifinals.
Elizabeth Mignin and Mya Stuckey earned a 6-1, 6-1 first-round win before falling 6-3, 2-6 in the second round.
