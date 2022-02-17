Exactly two weeks after a huge snow storm wiped out all athletic events, an ice storm is doing the same. But this time the cancellations mean having to push back sectional tournament games.
Here's a look at what was cancelled on the Thursday slate of games and the ensuing makeup dates for sectional girls basketball as well as other events around the area.
Girls Basketball Sectionals
Division II
Napoleon and Toledo Scott's sectional semifinal bout at Ayersville High School will be postponed to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will get either Van Wert or Elida on Monday in sectional finals at 7:30 p.m.
Defiance and Bryan's sectional semifinal to be played at Patrick Henry High School will be played at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will get either St. Marys or Toledo Rogers in sectional finals on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Division III
In Division III both Ottawa-Glandorf and Paulding were slated to have sectional semifinal matchups at Lincolnview High School. The Tians will now play Fostoria at 5:30 on Saturday with the Panthers taking on Coldwater at 7:30. The winners of both matchups will meet on Monday at 7:30.
At Bowling Green Montpelier was set to take on Liberty Center. That will be moved to Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the winner taking on Eastwood or Otsego on Monday at 7:30.
Division IV
In Division IV at Bryan High School Antwerp will face off with Edon at 1 p.m. with Hilltop and Ottoville to follow afterwards. The winners will face off on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Lower on in the same bracket, North Central will take on Stryker at 5:30 on Saturday at Paulding High School with Hicksville and Wayne Trace to follow. The winners will play on Monday following the conclusion of Convoy Crestview and Edgerton at 5:30 p.m.
Bluffton and Continental were able to get their game in on Thursday with the Pirates winning 65-30 at Bluffton University. The winner of Kalida vs. Fort Jennings on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will take on Bluffton in sectional finals on Monday at 7 p.m.
Finally at Van Buren High School Holgate and Cory-Rawson were able to get their game with the Tigers pulling out a narrow 38-35 win. The times for the other sectional between Patrick Henry and Leipsic have yet to be rescheduled as has the ensuing sectional final.
Other Postponements
Pettisville and Tinora's boys basketball matchup was cancelled and won't be postponed while Paulding and Miller City's bout will be rescheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tinora and Defiance wrestling was also cancelled and will not be rescheduled and the same goes for Defiance and Bowling Green bowling.
