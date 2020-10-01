OHSAA Football Tournament Pairings

(Division I, II, III, VII on Friday nights, 7 p.m.)

(Division IV, V, VI on Saturday nights, 7 p.m.)

First Round

Division III - Region 10

Friday, Oct. 9

17-seed Sandusky (0-5) at 16 Norton (1-4)

20 Lexington (0-5) at 12 Rocky River (2-1)

21 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (0-5) at 12 Millersburg West Holmes (3-2)

18 Sylvania Southview (1-4) at 15 Mansfield Senior (1-4)

19 Defiance (0-5) at 14 Bay Village Bay (1-2)

22 Maumee (0-5) at 11 Caledonia River Valley (4-1)

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 16

Norton-Sandusky winner at 1 Tiffin Columbian (4-1)

9 Medina Buckeye (2-1) at 8 Richfield Revere (3-1)

Rocky River-Lexington winner at 4 Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1)

West Holmes-Mansfield Madison winner at 5 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1)

Mansfield Senior-Sylvania Southview winner at 2 Ashland (5-0)

10 Copley (4-0) at 7 Norwalk (3-2)

Defiance-Bay Village Bay winner at 3 Bowling Green (4-1)

Caledonia River Valley-Maumee winner at 6 Parma Heights Holy Name (3-1)

Division IV - Region 14

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 10

17 Rocky River Lutheran West (2-3) at 16 Galion (2-3)

24 Vermilion (0-5) at 9 Ontario (3-2)

20 Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) at 13 Milan Edison (4-1)

21 Sandusky Perkins (1-4) at 12 Port Clinton (3-2)

18 Wooster Triway (2-3) at 15 Rossford (2-3)

23 Upper Sandusky (1-4) at 10 Oberlin Firelands (4-1)

19 Lorain Clearview (2-3) at 14 Bryan (3-2)

22 Sheffield Brookside (1-4) at 11 Clyde (3-2)

Second Round

Saturday, Oct. 17

Galion-Rocky River Lutheran West winner at 1 Bellevue (5-0)

Ontario-Vermilion winner at 6 Kenton (3-2)

Milan Edison-Clear Fork winner at 4 LaGrange Keystone (5-0)

Port Clinton-Sandusky Perkins winner at 5 Van Wert (4-1)

Rossford-Wooster Triway winner at 2 Shelby (5-0)

Oberlin Firelands-Upper Sandusky winner at 7 Napoleon (4-1)

Bryan-Lorain Clearview winner at 3 Huron (5-0)

Clyde-Sheffield Brookside winner at 6 Wauseon (5-0)

Division V - Region 18

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 10

17 Kansas Lakota (3-2) at 16 Bloomdale Elmwood (3-2)

25 Fostoria (0-5) at 8 Richwood North Union (3-2)

24 Brooklyn (0-2) at 9 Genoa Area (3-2)

20 Doylestown Chippewa (1-4) at 13 Oak Harbor (2-3)

21 Apple Creek Waynedale (1-4) at 12 Millbury Lake (2-3)

18 Marion Pleasant (1-4) at 15 Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-3)

23 Willard (0-5) at 10 Lewistown Indian Lake (2-3)

19 Fairview Park Fairview (1-2) at 14 Orrville (2-2)

22 Swanton (0-5) at 11 Lima Bath (1-4)

Second Round

Saturday, Oct. 17

Elmwood-Lakota winner at 1 Liberty-Benton (5-0)

Richwood North Union-Fostoria winner vs. Genoa-Brooklyn winner at better-seeded team’s site

Doylestown Chippewa-Oak Harbor winner at 4 Elyria Catholic (3-1)

Millbury Lake-Apple Creek Waynedale winner at 5 Pemberville Eastwood (4-1)

Benjamin Logan-Marion Pleasant winner at 2 Tontogany Otsego (5-0)

Indian Lake-Willard winner at 7 Bucyrus Wynford (4-1)

Orrville-Fairview Park Fairview winner at 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1)

Lima Bath-Swanton winner at 6 West Salem Northwestern (4-1)

Division VI - Region 22

First Round

Saturday, Oct. 10

17 Wayne Trace (2-3) at 16 Gibsonburg (2-3)

25 Montpelier (0-4) at 8 Carey (4-1)

24 Metamora Evergreen (0-5) at 9 Ashland Crestview (4-1)

20 Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-2) at 13 Toledo Ottawa Hills (4-1)

21 Elmore Woodmore (1-4) at 12 Hicksville (2-3)

18 Delta (2-3) at 15 Attica Seneca East (2-3)

26 New London (0-5) at 7 Liberty Center (3-2)

23 Castalia Margaretta (0-5) at 10 Collins Western Reserve (3-2)

19 Bluffton (2-2) at 14 Mount Blanchard Riverdale (3-2)

22 Paulding (1-4) at 11 Van Buren (3-2)

Second Round

Saturday, Oct. 17

Gibsonburg-Wayne Trace at 1 Archbold (5-0)

Carey-Montpelier winner vs. Ashland Crestview-Evergreen winner at better-seeded team’s site

Ottawa Hills-Cardinal Stritch winner at 4 Columbus Grove (5-0)

Hicksville-Woodmore winner at 5 Tinora (4-0)

Seneca East-Delta winner at 2 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0)

Liberty Center-New London winner vs. Western Reserve-Margaretta winner at better-seeded team’s site

Bluffton-Riverdale winner at 3 Fairview (5-0)

Van Buren-Paulding winner at 6 Northwood (5-0)

Division VII - Region 26

First Round

Friday, Oct. 9

17 Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) at 16 Delphos St. John’s (1-4)

25 Cory-Rawson (0-5) at 8 Pandora-Gilboa (2-2)

25 Morral Ridgedale (0-5) at 9 Sycamore Mohawk (3-2)

20 North Baltimore (2-3) at 13 Convoy Crestview (2-2)

21 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-3) at 12 McComb (2-3)

18 Edon (3-2) at 15 Arcadia (3-2)

23 Antwerp (0-5) at 10 Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0)

19 Ayersville (2-3) at 14 Edgerton (3-2)

22 Vanlue (1-4) at 11 Patrick Henry (2-3)

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 16

Delphos St. John’s-Hardin Northern winner at 1 Lima Central Catholic (4-1)

Pandora-Gilboa-Cory-Rawson vs. Mohawk-Ridgedale winner at better-seeded team’s site

Crestview-North Baltimore winner at 4 Tiffin Calvert (5-0)

McComb-Upper Scioto Valley winner at 5 Spencerville (3-1)

Arcadia-Edon at 2 Arlington (4-1)

Waynesfield-Goshen-Antwerp winner at 7 Leipsic (2-3)

Edgerton-Ayersville winner at 3 Lima Perry (5-0)

Patrick Henry-Vanlue winner at 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-0)

