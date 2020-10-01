OHSAA Football Tournament Pairings
(Division I, II, III, VII on Friday nights, 7 p.m.)
(Division IV, V, VI on Saturday nights, 7 p.m.)
First Round
Division III - Region 10
Friday, Oct. 9
17-seed Sandusky (0-5) at 16 Norton (1-4)
20 Lexington (0-5) at 12 Rocky River (2-1)
21 Mansfield Madison Comprehensive (0-5) at 12 Millersburg West Holmes (3-2)
18 Sylvania Southview (1-4) at 15 Mansfield Senior (1-4)
19 Defiance (0-5) at 14 Bay Village Bay (1-2)
22 Maumee (0-5) at 11 Caledonia River Valley (4-1)
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 16
Norton-Sandusky winner at 1 Tiffin Columbian (4-1)
9 Medina Buckeye (2-1) at 8 Richfield Revere (3-1)
Rocky River-Lexington winner at 4 Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1)
West Holmes-Mansfield Madison winner at 5 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-1)
Mansfield Senior-Sylvania Southview winner at 2 Ashland (5-0)
10 Copley (4-0) at 7 Norwalk (3-2)
Defiance-Bay Village Bay winner at 3 Bowling Green (4-1)
Caledonia River Valley-Maumee winner at 6 Parma Heights Holy Name (3-1)
Division IV - Region 14
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 10
17 Rocky River Lutheran West (2-3) at 16 Galion (2-3)
24 Vermilion (0-5) at 9 Ontario (3-2)
20 Bellville Clear Fork (1-4) at 13 Milan Edison (4-1)
21 Sandusky Perkins (1-4) at 12 Port Clinton (3-2)
18 Wooster Triway (2-3) at 15 Rossford (2-3)
23 Upper Sandusky (1-4) at 10 Oberlin Firelands (4-1)
19 Lorain Clearview (2-3) at 14 Bryan (3-2)
22 Sheffield Brookside (1-4) at 11 Clyde (3-2)
Second Round
Saturday, Oct. 17
Galion-Rocky River Lutheran West winner at 1 Bellevue (5-0)
Ontario-Vermilion winner at 6 Kenton (3-2)
Milan Edison-Clear Fork winner at 4 LaGrange Keystone (5-0)
Port Clinton-Sandusky Perkins winner at 5 Van Wert (4-1)
Rossford-Wooster Triway winner at 2 Shelby (5-0)
Oberlin Firelands-Upper Sandusky winner at 7 Napoleon (4-1)
Bryan-Lorain Clearview winner at 3 Huron (5-0)
Clyde-Sheffield Brookside winner at 6 Wauseon (5-0)
Division V - Region 18
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 10
17 Kansas Lakota (3-2) at 16 Bloomdale Elmwood (3-2)
25 Fostoria (0-5) at 8 Richwood North Union (3-2)
24 Brooklyn (0-2) at 9 Genoa Area (3-2)
20 Doylestown Chippewa (1-4) at 13 Oak Harbor (2-3)
21 Apple Creek Waynedale (1-4) at 12 Millbury Lake (2-3)
18 Marion Pleasant (1-4) at 15 Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (2-3)
23 Willard (0-5) at 10 Lewistown Indian Lake (2-3)
19 Fairview Park Fairview (1-2) at 14 Orrville (2-2)
22 Swanton (0-5) at 11 Lima Bath (1-4)
Second Round
Saturday, Oct. 17
Elmwood-Lakota winner at 1 Liberty-Benton (5-0)
Richwood North Union-Fostoria winner vs. Genoa-Brooklyn winner at better-seeded team’s site
Doylestown Chippewa-Oak Harbor winner at 4 Elyria Catholic (3-1)
Millbury Lake-Apple Creek Waynedale winner at 5 Pemberville Eastwood (4-1)
Benjamin Logan-Marion Pleasant winner at 2 Tontogany Otsego (5-0)
Indian Lake-Willard winner at 7 Bucyrus Wynford (4-1)
Orrville-Fairview Park Fairview winner at 3 Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1)
Lima Bath-Swanton winner at 6 West Salem Northwestern (4-1)
Division VI - Region 22
First Round
Saturday, Oct. 10
17 Wayne Trace (2-3) at 16 Gibsonburg (2-3)
25 Montpelier (0-4) at 8 Carey (4-1)
24 Metamora Evergreen (0-5) at 9 Ashland Crestview (4-1)
20 Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-2) at 13 Toledo Ottawa Hills (4-1)
21 Elmore Woodmore (1-4) at 12 Hicksville (2-3)
18 Delta (2-3) at 15 Attica Seneca East (2-3)
26 New London (0-5) at 7 Liberty Center (3-2)
23 Castalia Margaretta (0-5) at 10 Collins Western Reserve (3-2)
19 Bluffton (2-2) at 14 Mount Blanchard Riverdale (3-2)
22 Paulding (1-4) at 11 Van Buren (3-2)
Second Round
Saturday, Oct. 17
Gibsonburg-Wayne Trace at 1 Archbold (5-0)
Carey-Montpelier winner vs. Ashland Crestview-Evergreen winner at better-seeded team’s site
Ottawa Hills-Cardinal Stritch winner at 4 Columbus Grove (5-0)
Hicksville-Woodmore winner at 5 Tinora (4-0)
Seneca East-Delta winner at 2 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-0)
Liberty Center-New London winner vs. Western Reserve-Margaretta winner at better-seeded team’s site
Bluffton-Riverdale winner at 3 Fairview (5-0)
Van Buren-Paulding winner at 6 Northwood (5-0)
Division VII - Region 26
First Round
Friday, Oct. 9
17 Dola Hardin Northern (3-2) at 16 Delphos St. John’s (1-4)
25 Cory-Rawson (0-5) at 8 Pandora-Gilboa (2-2)
25 Morral Ridgedale (0-5) at 9 Sycamore Mohawk (3-2)
20 North Baltimore (2-3) at 13 Convoy Crestview (2-2)
21 McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (2-3) at 12 McComb (2-3)
18 Edon (3-2) at 15 Arcadia (3-2)
23 Antwerp (0-5) at 10 Waynesfield-Goshen (4-0)
19 Ayersville (2-3) at 14 Edgerton (3-2)
22 Vanlue (1-4) at 11 Patrick Henry (2-3)
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 16
Delphos St. John’s-Hardin Northern winner at 1 Lima Central Catholic (4-1)
Pandora-Gilboa-Cory-Rawson vs. Mohawk-Ridgedale winner at better-seeded team’s site
Crestview-North Baltimore winner at 4 Tiffin Calvert (5-0)
McComb-Upper Scioto Valley winner at 5 Spencerville (3-1)
Arcadia-Edon at 2 Arlington (4-1)
Waynesfield-Goshen-Antwerp winner at 7 Leipsic (2-3)
Edgerton-Ayersville winner at 3 Lima Perry (5-0)
Patrick Henry-Vanlue winner at 6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (4-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.