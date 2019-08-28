ANTWERP
2007
Ada 41, Antwerp 12
2003
Cory-Rawson 48, Antwerp 7
2001
Columbus Grove 29, Antwerp 14
2000
Antwerp 21, Ayersville 7
McComb 21, Antwerp 6
1999
Cardinal Stritch 43, Antwerp 14
1998
Tiffin Calvert 34, Antwerp 0
ARCHBOLD
2017
Archbold 23, Indian Lake 14
Marion Pleasant 28, Archbold 24
2012
Columbia Station Columbia 39, Archbold 34
2010
Archbold 49, Northwood 0
Lima Central Catholic 35, Archbold 14
2008
Archbold 26, Liberty Center 6
Liberty-Benton 42, Archbold 10
2007
Liberty-Benton 45, Archbold 13
2002
Archbold 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Archbold 16, Delta 13
Kenton 52, Archbold 0
1990
Archbold 23, Ayersville 13
Archbold 34, Minster 7
Sandusky St. Mary 14, Archbold 0
1989
Versailles 33, Archbold 12
1988
Archbold 42, Fremont St. Joe 8
Archbold 37, Monroeville 24
Archbold 20, Minster 0
Archbold 42, Mogadore 14
DIVISION V STATE CHAMPION
1987
Archbold 21, Otsego 7
Archbold 3, Huron 0
Gates-Mills Hawken 21, Archbold 14
1982
Archbold 31, Rossford 6
Archbold 17, Wellington 0
West Jefferson 6, Archbold 0
DIVISION IV STATE RUNNER-UP
1980
Archbold 10, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Cincinnati Mariemont 35, Archbold 7
AYERSVILLE
2016
Ayersville 49, Seneca East 0
Ayersville 30, Bucyrus Wynford 6
Patrick Henry 21, Ayersville 19
2015
Colonel Crawford 42, Ayersville 10
2007
Ayersville 35, Carey 14
Ada 51, Ayersville 50
2006
Ayersville 33, Bucyrus Wynford 30
Ayersville 39, Fairview 33
Liberty-Benton 48, Ayersville 7
2004
Columbus Grove 21, Ayersville 14
2000
Antwerp 21, Ayersville 7
1999
Pandora-Gilboa 45, Ayersville 21
1997
Delphos St. John’s 56, Ayersville 14
1991
Bluffton 37, Ayersville 0
1990
Archbold 23, Ayersville 13
1989
Ayersville 35, Lima Central Catholic 32
Sandusky St. Marys 21, Ayersville 14
1987
Delphos Jefferson 12, Ayersville 0
1986
Ayersville 40, Elmore Woodmore 0
Ayersville 34, Tiffin Calvert 0
Ayersville 29, Mogadore 28
Newark Catholic 28, Ayersville 27
DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP
BRYAN
2018
Clear Fork 20, Bryan 6
2013
Bryan 43, Genoa 36
Bryan 49, River Valley 19
Kenton 46, Bryan 43
2012
Bryan 41, Columbus Bishop Watterson 24
Napoleon 21, Bryan 20
2009
Columbus St. Francis DeSales 45, Bryan 21
COLUMBUS GROVE
2018
Columbus Grove 21, Carey 7
Seneca East 27, Columbus Grove 20 (2OT)
2014
Columbus Grove 21, Pandora-Gilboa 6
Columbus Grove 17, Tiffin Calvert 7
Columbus Grove 19, Arlington 7
Marion Local 55, Columbus Grove 7
2009
Carey 34, Columbus Grove 0
2006
Columbus Grove 20, Monroeville 14
Hopewell-Loudon 41, Columbus Grove 20
2004
Columbus Grove 21, Ayersville 14
Hicksville 26, Columbus Grove 19
2003
Columbus Grove 52, Hicksville 6
Columbus Grove 27, Northwood 7
Columbus Grove 21, Cory-Rawson 6
Columbus Grove 27, Monroeville 24
Columbus Grove 28, Marion Local 26
DIVISION VI STATE CHAMPIONS
2002
Columbus Grove 19, Hopewell-Loudon 0
Columbus Grove 35, Sycamore Mohawk 23
Columbus Grove 10, Tiffin Calvert 6
Hardin Northern 20, Columbus Grove 0
2001
Columbus Grove 29, Antwerp 14
Columbus Grove 27, Pandora-Gilboa 15
Columbus Grove 21, McComb 14
Marion Local 17, Columbus Grove 7
2000
Columbus Grove 21, Carey 12
Delphos St. Johns 41, Columbus Grove 13
1999
Columbus Grove 21, Bluffton 14
Liberty Center 35, Columbus Grove 28
1997
Patrick Henry 28, Columbus Grove 14
1995
St. Henry 21, Columbus Grove 0
1992
Liberty Center 7, Columbus Grove 6
DEFIANCE
2013
Toledo Central Catholic 69, Defiance 14
2008
Avon 7, Defiance 0
2003
Defiance 26, Grafton Midview 0
Defiance 25, Sylvania Southview 13
Avon Lake 27, Defiance 6
2001
Defiance 28, Maumee 10
Avon Lake 17, Defiance 14
2000
Defiance 14, Toledo St. Francis 13
Defiance 35, Green 14
Akron Buchtel 31, Defiance 28
1997
Defiance 35, Bowling Green 0
Defiance 33, Brecksville 12
Defiance 28, Lebanon 20
Defiance 36, Uniontown Lake 10
DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONS
1996
Columbus Watterson 20, Defiance 12
1994
Defiance 26, Springfield 3
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21, Defiance 12
DELTA
2015
Delta 21, Bucyrus Wynford 15
Van Buren 29, Delta 28
2014
Liberty-Benton 28, Delta 0
2006
St. Peter Bedford Chanel 16, Delta 7
2004
Delta 56, Urbana 20
Coldwater 41, Delta 35
2003
Delta 31, Huron 28
Delta 28, Urbana 20
Delta 16, Coldwater 14
Versailles 28, Delta 7
2002
Delta 14, Rossford 6
Archbold 16, Delta 13
2001
Castalia Margaretta 34, Delta 14
2000
Sandusky Perkins 50, Delta 6
EDGERTON
2018
Edgerton 36, Norwalk St. Paul 0
Edgerton 52, Pandora-Gilboa 8
McComb 33, Edgerton 18
2017
Tiffin Calvert 50, Edgerton 43
2011
McComb 49, Edgerton 39
2010
Delphos St. Johns 73, Edgerton 21
2003
Northwood 20, Edgerton 3
1983
McComb 25, Edgerton 0
EDON
2013
Tiffin Calvert 34, Edon 31
2011
Tiffin Calvert 42, Edon 20
2002
Cory-Rawson 42, Edon 0
1999
Tiffin Calvert 19, Edon 6
EVERGREEN
1984
Collins Western Reserve 14, Evergreen 13
FAIRVIEW
2018
Fairview 35, Gibsonburg 7
Fairview 32, Hillsdale 26
Seneca East 26, Fairview 21
2009
Tinora 45, Fairview 6
2008
Bucyrus Wynford 40, Fairview 34
2007
Tinora 45, Fairview 42
2006
Fairview 52, Patrick Henry 49
Ayersville 39, Fairview 33
2004
Liberty Center 47, Fairview 28
2001
Fairview 28, Bluffton 27
Liberty Center 13, Fairview 12
1999
Liberty Center 43, Fairview 21
HICKSVILLE
2017
Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8
Liberty-Benton 60, Hicksville 7
2016
Hicksville 33, Leipsic 16
McComb 42, Hicksville 0
2015
Tiffin Calvert 42, Hicksville 35 (2 OT)
2013
Hicksville 28, McComb 21
Arlington 54, Hicksville 14
2011
Hicksville 28, Hopewell-Loudon 7
Hicksville 20, Liberty-Benton 13
Hicksville 34, Patrick Henry 7
Coldwater 41, Hicksville 21
2009
Lima Central Catholic 49, Hicksville 0
2004
Hicksville 41, Pandora-Gilboa 36
Hicksville 26, Columbus Grove 19
Hicksville 30, McComb 20
Norwalk St. Paul 22, Hicksville 0
2003
Columbus Grove 52, Hicksville 6
HILLTOP
2015
Lucas 51, Hilltop 6
2008
Ada 56, Hilltop 8
2007
Arlington 48, Hilltop 0
HOLGATE
1984
Holgate 6, McComb 0
Middletown Fenwick 22, Holgate 21 (OT)
LEIPSIC
2018
Leipsic 40, Mohawk 14
McComb 24, Leipsic 14
2017
McComb 21, Leipsic 0
2016
Hicksville 33, Leipsic 16
2015
Leipsic 35, Arlington 3
McComb 35, Leipsic 12
2014
Tiffin Calvert 30, Leipsic 14
2013
Delphos St. Johns 33, Leipsic 18
2012
Delphos St. Johns 36, Leipsic 29
2011
Leipsic 51, Arcadia 0
Leipsic 34, McComb 28 (2 OT)
Delphos St. Johns 28, Leipsic 20
2010
Ada 45, Leipsic 35
2009
Leipsic 34, Fremont St. Joseph 16
Delphos St. Johns 34, Leipsic 7
1994
Leipsic 20, Hardin Northern 0
Delphos St. Johns 31, Leipsic 14
LIBERTY CENTER
2018
Liberty Center 24, Miami East 21
Liberty Center 14, Oak Harbor 0
Liberty Center 43, Genoa 40
Orrville 38, Liberty Center 7
2016
Liberty Center 28, Colonel Crawford 20
Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 3
2012
Liberty-Benton 16, Liberty Center 7
2011
Liberty Center 28, Carey 0
Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 7
2008
Archbold 26, Liberty Center 6
2007
Patrick Henry 50, Liberty Center 6
2006
Hopwell-Loudon 42, Liberty Center 22
2005
Sandusky St. Marys 29, Liberty Center 12
2004
Liberty Center 47, Fairview 28
Liberty Center 27, Bluffton 0
Patrick Henry 41, Liberty Center 27
2001
Liberty Center 22, Ashland Crestview 20
Liberty Center 13, Fairview 12
Marion Pleasant 24, Liberty Center 0
2000
Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 7
Liberty Center 22, Delphos Jefferson 20
Liberty Center 28, Marion Pleasant 21
St. Peter Bedford Chanel 31, Liberty Center 30
1999
Liberty Center 43, Fairview 21
Liberty Center 35, Columbus Grove 28
Liberty Center 49, Sycamore Mohawk 28
St. Henry 35, Liberty Center 28
1998
Liberty Center 14, Bluffton 7
Liberty Center 13, Applecreek Waynedale 7
Liberty Center 43, Warren JFK 0
Versailles 22, Liberty Center 7
DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP
1997
Liberty Center 21, Marion Pleasant 19
Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 14
Liberty Center 44, Applecreek Waynedale 8
Liberty Center 49, Amanda Clearcreek 8
DIVISION V STATE CHAMPIONS
1993
Liberty Center 45, McComb 23
Liberty Center 42, Crestline 19
Liberty Center 34, Sydney Lehman 7
Steubenville Catholic 17, Liberty Center 14 (OT)
DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP
1992
Liberty Center 7, Columbus Grove 6
Liberty Center 30, Fremont St. Joesph 8
St. Henry 28, Liberty Center 6
1991
Liberty Center 43, Marion Elgin 18
Springfield Central Catholic 30, Liberty Center 28
1980
Tiffin Calvert 40, Liberty Center 19
MONTPELIER
1993
Montpelier 27, Otsego 14
Huron 13, Montpelier 6
1992
Elyria Catholic 8, Montpelier 7
1973
Montpelier 19, Newark Catholic 8
Middletown Fenwick 27, Montpelier 7
CLASS A STATE RUNNER-UP
NAPOLEON
2013
Sandusky Perkins 35, Napoleon 11
2012
Napoleon 30, River Valley 6
Napoleon 21, Bryan 20
Bellevue 35, Napoleon 20
2011
Clyde 27, Napoleon 7
2009
Napoleon 24, Columbus Eastmoor Academy 14
Columbus Bishop Watterson 6, Napoleon 3
2007
Napoleon 48, Urbana 6
Clyde 19, Napoleon 13
2006
Sunbury Big Walnut 31, Napoleon 20
2005
Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 35, Napoleon 14
2004
Eastwood 17, Napoleon 0
2002
Akron Buchtel 49, Napoleon 21
1999
Lima Bath 24, Napoleon 21
1998
Napoleon 35, Columbus Mifflin 0
Columbus St. Francis DeSales 49, Napoleon 0
1986
Napoleon 34, Elyria Catholic 14
Fostoria 14, Napoleon 0
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
2016
Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Bellevue 34
Ottawa-Glandorf 33, Indian Lake 28
Columbus Bishop Hartley 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 35
2015
Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Indian Lake 15
Columbus Bishop Hartley 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
2012
Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Clearview 0
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Genoa 12
Columbus Bishop Hartley 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 31
2011
Eastwood 31, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
2010
Genoa 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
2009
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Wooster Triway 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Eastwood 3
Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Orrville 20
Chagrin Falls 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
2008
Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Lorain Clearview 12
Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Marion Pleasant 21 (OT)
Genoa 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
2007
Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Fostoria 18
Marion Pleasant 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
2006
Milton-Union 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 21
2005
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Otsego 7
Huron 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 3
2002
Archbold 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
2000
Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Fostoria 21
Columbus Watterson 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 14
1997
Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Cincinnati Wyoming 0
Germantown Valleyview 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 22
PANDORA-GILBOA
2018
Pandora-Gilboa 33, Tiffin Calvert 7
Edgerton 52, Pandora-Gilboa 8
2017
Pandora-Gilboa 19, Mohawk 15
Pandora-Gilboa 28, McComb 9
Norwalk St. Paul 49, Pandora-Gilboa 7
2014
Columbus Grove 21, Pandora-Gilboa 6
2008
Pandora-Gilboa 49, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Ada 42, Pandora-Gilboa 14
2004
Hicksville 41, Pandora-Gilboa 36
2001
Pandora-Gilboa 17, Sycamore Mohawk 7
Columbus Grove 27, Pandora-Gilboa 7
2000
McComb 28, Pandora-Gilboa 7
1999
Pandora-Gilboa 45, Ayersville 21
Marion Local 28, Pandora-Gilboa 3
1998
Gibsonburg 38, Pandora-Gilboa 6
1996
Monroeville 28, Pandora-Gilboa 26
PATRICK HENRY
2018
McComb 45, Patrick Henry 21
2016
Patrick Henry 39, Tinora 0
Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 3
Patrick Henry 21, Ayersville 19
Marion Local 36, Patrick Henry 7
2012
Patrick Henry 20, Northwood 19
Patrick Henry 56, Columbia 15
Liberty-Benton 22, Patrick Henry 21
2011
Patrick Henry 49, Northwood 28
Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 7
Hicksville 34, Patrick Henry 7
2010
Patrick Henry 35, Tiffin Columbia 12
Ashland Hillsdale 48, Patrick Henry 41
2009
Patrick Henry 41, Northwood 14
Patrick Henry 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19
Patrick Henry 28, Tinora 21
Coldwater 35, Patrick Henry 24
2008
Patrick Henry 38, Ashland Crestview 7
Patrick Henry 21, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Liberty-Benton 28, Patrick Henry 0
2007
Patrick Henry 50, Liberty Center 6
Patrick Henry 34, Lima Central Catholic 14
Patrick Henry 44, Liberty-Benton 27
Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 20
2006
Fairview 52, Patrick Henry 49
2005
Patrick Henry 34, Elmwood 31
Patrick Henry 41, Wayne Trace 6
Patrick Henry 56, Bucyrus Wynford 35
Patrick Henry 48, North Lima South Range 28
Patrick Henry 42, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 30
DIVISION V STATE CHAMPIONS
2004
Patrick Henry 42, Tinora 13
Patrick Henry 45, Liberty-Benton 32
Patrick Henry 41, Liberty Center 27
St. Henry 13, Patrick Henry 0
2003
Patrick Henry 20, Liberty-Benton 13
Patrick Henry 51, Lorain Clearview 24
Delphos St. Johns 41, Patrick Henry 7
2002
Delphos St. Johns 40, Patrick Henry 7
2000
Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 7
1997
Patrick Henry 28, Columbus Grove 14
Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 14
1996
Elmore Woodmore 45, Patrick Henry 27
1977
Astabula St. John 21, Patrick Henry 7
SWANTON
2016
Swanton 40, Northwestern 22
Creston Norwayne 28, Swanton 21
2015
Swanton 38, Applecreek Waynedale 28
Milan Edison 17, Swanton 15
1995
Versailles 21, Swanton 20
TINORA
2016
Patrick Henry 39, Tinora 0
2015
Tinora 48, Seneca East 6
Tinora 28, Colonel Crawford 23
Tinora 44, Van Buren 14
Marion Local 34, Tinora 10
2014
Tinora 47, Wayne Trace 20
Tinora 37, Spencerville 0
Tinora 17, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Minster 14, Tinora 13
2013
Tinora 34, Northwood 6
Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 7
2010
Lima Central Catholic 21, Tinora 20
2009
Tinora 45, Fairview 6
Tinora 24, Lima Central Catholic 14
Patrick Henry 28, Tinora 21
2007
Tinora 45, Fairview 42
Liberty-Benton 14, Tinora 7
2006
Liberty-Benton 35, Tinora 21
2004
Patrick Henry 42, Tinora 13
2003
Lorain Clearview 14, Tinora 6
2002
Tinora 29, Lorain Clearview 22
Delphos St. John’s 28, Tinora 7
1995
Elmore Woodmore 44, Tinora 14
WAUSEON
2017
Shelby 50, Wauseon 13
2015
Bellevue 18, Wauseon 0
2014
Wauseon 9, Genoa 7
Wauseon 34, Bellevue 12
Kenton 38, Wauseon 14
2013
Wooster Triway 26, Wauseon 21
1999
Oak Harbor 24, Wauseon 13
1994
Wauseon 24, New London 6
Orrville 21, Wauseon 14 (OT)
1993
Wauseon 42, Bay Village 30
Wauseon 31, Wooster Triway 19
Wauseon 13, Youngstown Ursuline 7
Wauseon 13, Ironton 10
DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONS
WAYNE TRACE
2017
Nowalk St. Paul 52, Wayne Trace 13
2014
Tinora 47, Wayne Trace 20
2013
Wayne Trace 52, Colonel Crawford 28
Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 7
Wayne Trace 68, Ada 14
Wayne Trace 57, Mechanicsburg 10
Kirtland 44, Wayne Trace 16
DIVISION VII STATE RUNNER-UP
2005
Wayne Trace 40, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14
Patrick Henry 41, Wayne Trace 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.