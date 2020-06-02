Monday marked the first day for most schools to be allowed to open facilities for athletes to participate in training and conditioning with return-to-campus guidelines in an attempt to abide by social distancing guidelines.
For Defiance High School, getting things going has been a group effort, both from the perspective of different DHS sports programs working together and the schools in the county coming together to create guidelines in line with recommendations from the Defiance County Health Department.
“We think we have a good plan, we’re following the rules the governor set up and the OHSAA went through,” explained Defiance athletic director Jerry Buti. “We came up with our rules and worked together with the Defiance County schools’ principals and AD’s and submitted it to the Defiance County Health Department and they made some adjustments, mostly one regarding hand washing. Then at Defiance, we had meetings with our coaches that it would apply to and they had to come up with a plan on how to implement those rules.”
With June now arriving and the beginning of the scheduled 2020-21 sports calendar just two-plus months away, the opportunity to have players work out together after the last few months of social distancing and quarantining has been rewarding, according to DHS football coach Kevin Kline.
“It felt good honestly, getting to move around. It’s starting to feel a little bit more normal,” noted Kline. “The more we can get kids out for all the sports, not just football, that’s what everyone’s trying to do. We want to follow the rules and stay safe so we can progress to the next step.”
Taking the next step so far involves a bit of a change in the normal workout routines for teams, along with practices for the Defiance ACME and Junior ACME baseball teams, which will begin their season Monday, June 8.
“All we’re doing right now is working out,” noted Kline, whose team began workouts Monday morning along with other DHS sports programs. “We’ve limited the number in the weight room, never having more than 15 people in there at the same time. The first group comes in and works out from 8 a.m. to 8:45, the next group from 9-9:45 so we can manage things ... We usually have the girls teams coming in at 10 so there’s these windows so it’s not overlapping so much.
“The biggest thing is obeying social distancing and keeping that space. Maybe down the road, we incorporate a little more throwing or something like that.”
Kline cited Buti’s efforts in administration and managing things as key in starting the process off smoothly.
“That’s where Jerry Buti’s come into play,” said Kline. “The coaches at Defiance have done a great job working together and organizing schedules. If he’s telling us to do something, it’s for the good of all our athletes. He’s maintaining the schedule ... he’s done a great job of taking the lead, not just for us but he’s helped establish guidelines according to the governor’s recommendations that a lot of the schools in the county are following.”
According to a release from the Ohio Department of Health, the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines cite a need to designate space for each player to maintain six-foot spacing and that individuals should avoid physical contact with others including high-fives, huddles or other close contact occurring before, during or after skills sessions.
Explained Buti: “The first rule has been when people show up, they have to answer questions about whether they’ve been coughing, had a temperature and if they’ve been in contact with anyone that’s had COVID. We’ve been putting a list of people attending each practice and people will have to sign in with their address and phone number in case something occurs and someone’s positive, you have to be able to submit that to the health department.
“You never know what you’ll prevent, you only know things when they happen.”
Kline cited the teamwork the coaching ranks have shown at Defiance as key.
“I feel very fortunate being at Defiance,” said the fourth-year Bulldog mentor. “The coaches all understand it and we’re on the same page. If you have someone that really wants to push boundaries and do their own thing, it can mess stuff up for everyone ... We’re cleaning everything a lot more than ever but it allows everybody to have access and continue to progress in all sports. We’re not taking steps backwards, that’s the biggest thing.”
“It’s really different, it’s really stringent,” admitted Buti. “It’s a lot of extra work for coaches but they’re willing to do it. Maybe a thing kids may learn from this is to go out for every sport you can and want to do and compete, especially with spring sports being taken away completely. That’s what makes you better.”
