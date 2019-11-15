Archery Club practice will begin next week for students in grades 4-12 at Fairview Local Schools. The elementary team will practice on Monday, November 18 from 4:30-5:30 or from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Middle School and High School practices will start on Tuesday, November 19 from 4:30-5:15, 5:15-6 or 6-6:30 p.m. All practices are held at Crystal Fountain in Sherwood.

