While not to the extent of the current pandemic, one area coach knows a little of what the current crop of high school athletes are going through.
Back in 1991, Archbold’s Rachel (Sauder) Kinsman was set to defend her state cross county championship, what happened next could by described as a horror story.
After being told her uniform was good enough to proceed with the race, Kinsman’s coach Chuck Forward was told at the line she wasn’t, and her race – another in her career where he dominated – would not count.
She took it all in stride – no pun intended – and turned out one of the greatest collegiate cross country and track careers that anybody has ever ran.
“It’s a toss-up for me,” Kinsman said of cross country and track. “They both were very good to me. I know they are both running, but they are two different sports. I didn’t have as much heartbreak in track as I did in cross country.”
While remembers mostly for the race she didn’t win, an event that still gets brought up to this day, Kinsman was able to put it all behind her.
After her stellar career at Archbold that featured four state championships in four tries in both the 1600 and 3200, including a state record time in the latter, Kinsman took off and participated in track and cross country at Auburn – yes that Auburn of the Southeastern Conference.
It was something that three years prior, she didn’t think was possible.
“Probably not until my junior year was when I starting thinking about any future plans,” Kinsman said of her college process. “Then, things started to change. When colleges started to call, I started to think differently.”
Kinsman remembers the choice of Auburn, a 12-hour drive from Archbold.
“I visited in February, and it was snowing in Archbold,” said Kinsman. “When I got (to Auburn), it was 70 and sunny. The campus was a seller for me. I visited Rice and the University of Arizona, but they were too big. I stepped onto the Auburn campus and was what I wanted. It had a great feel to it.”
Early on at Auburn, she was just another face in the crowd.
“When you go to college, you walk into a much bigger arena,” admitted Kinsman. “Everybody there is the Rachel Sauder of their community. My freshman and sophomore years, I did nothing great. My junior and senior year, I accomplished so much more then I ever could imagine.”
She might have sold herself a little short on her accomplishments.
Kinsman left Auburn a seven-time All-American in both track and cross country. Focusing on distance running in track, she won two SEC titles in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races. She finished second in the NCAA as a junior and third as a senior in the 10,000.
Her name is still all over the Auburn record books. She still holds the school record for the 1500, and is second in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meter races.
When her career at Auburn was done, Kinsman had one more hurdle – again no pun intended – to clear: the Olympics.
After college, she moved to Oregon and reached the Olympic Trials in 2000 in the 5,000 and 10,000 meter races. In 2004 and 2008, she attempted to qualify for the U.S. Olympic marathon team.
“It’s hard to put into perspective,” Kinsman said of her attempts at the Olympics. “It’s another race, but it isn’t. It was just an experience. It was an incredible experience.”
Kinsman still races today with the Dave’s Running Shop team.
“Running is still a part of my life,”said Kinsman. “It’s like a stress reliever. I’m thankful I can still do it.”
With her Olympic training now complete, Kinsman decided it was time to give back.
She had already turned down the job once prior, but after having two kids, the opportunity came up to become the Archbold cross county coach.
“When I came back (to Archbold) in 2003, the position was open,” Kinsman said of the move to coaching. “I was still involved with my training. I just had my girls and couldn’t give the time. About six or seven years ago, the cross country and track positions came up and (Archbold athletic director) Allan (Gladieux) reached out to me. I appreciated him thinking of me.”
She also remembered the community that supported her on the fateful day in November 1991.
“It was such a huge deal at the time that I was disqualified,” recalls Kinsman. “The community was awesome. The school fought for me with the OHSAA like crazy.”
Using that experience of having her title being taken away, Kinsman offers some advice for class of 2020.
“The seniors now, I want to tell them it’s going to be okay,” said Kinsman. “I know that’s not what they want to hear. I want them to be mad about it.”
