ARCHBOLD — In a sport like wrestling where there’s no teammates on the mat to help and the difference between winning and losing can be a matter of a few inches or a properly-placed hand, confidence is key.
For Carson Meyer, not even the heartbreak of losing a shot at a state title in 2020 could shake that confidence and it’s likely the reason why the Archbold senior broke through in 2021 to cap his career atop the mountain as the Division III state champion at 182.
With that medal won, Meyer gains another piece of hardware as the 2021 Crescent-News Wrestler of the Year, joining an elite group with six other Bluestreak grapplers holding nine total C-N awards.
Meyer finished a stellar 53-3 as a senior, sweeping championships at 182 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League and the Division III sectional and district meets. The end to an outstanding 151-29 career in Blue and Gold came with a run through a tough 182-pound weight class at the D-III state meet in Marion, where Meyer won by technical fall (17-1) and pinfall before defeating Burton Berkshire’s Lucas Stoddard in the semifinals and Springfield Greenon junior Trevor Stewart in the state championship match, both by 3-2 margins.
“Being named Wrestler of the Year solidifies all the work that I’ve put into this sport,” said Meyer. “It’s a good feeling to receive the recognition from local communities.
“Not being able to wrestle at the state tournament last season was definitely a big part in my motivation because I knew last year I could have done something special. With this being my senior year, I knew it was now or never so it pushed me to do the best I could.”
The progression to the peak was a process that started as a freshman, according to head coach Brian Becher.
“If there is one thing where Carson stands out amongst other great wrestlers that I have coached, it would be in his confidence,” said Becher, explaining that Meyer finished as a district qualifier at 170 in 2018 after bumping up from 152 as the only way to make the lineup. “He benefited (as a freshman) being on a team with eight guys that were or would become state qualifiers for us. Watching those guys succeed after having competed with them every day was a tremendous advantage that kids at most other schools dimply don’t have.”
“One thing that I have improved over the past two years is my confidence level,” added Meyer. “Wrestling is a big mental game and to have a high level of confidence and being able to know you are going to win every match before you go out on the mat is a big advantage.”
One of those 2018 state qualifiers was Gavin Grime, who went on to win the state championship that year and the C-N Wrestler of the Year award. Grime was an assistant this season with the Streaks and a supporter of Meyer all the way.
“Gavin and I have been close since birth, he is my cousin, neighbor and a big support for me throughout my wrestling career,” said Meyer. “Being able to have him in the stands and there to celebrate with me meant a lot.”
Meyer finished 47-3 as a junior, again winning the NWOAL title at 182 while earning the sectional and district crowns at 170 before the 2020 state championships were cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Carson really started coming into his own toward the end of his sophomore year when he placed at districts,” said Becher, as Meyer finished sixth at districts with third-place efforts at sectionals and NWOAL. “His confidence proliferated after winning districts as a junior. I was confident after districts last year that he was going to be a high placer at state and then the opportunity simply vanished.”
Meyer also boosted his confidence with stellar efforts on the gridiron earning co-Defensive Player of the Year awards in the NWOAL and D-VI Northwest District as a senior, along with first team all-Ohio accolades at linebacker. The Bluestreaks finished 35-9 in Meyer’s four-year career with five total playoff wins and a pair of NWOAL titles, with Meyer nabbing all-state honors at linebacker as a junior and senior.
Meyer joins a group of Archbold wrestlers dating back six decades that have taken home the C-N Wrestler of the Year award. Along with Grime, Meyer joins former Bluestreak winners Travis Jaramillo (2014), Jordan Cowell (2012), Clark Forward (1998 and 1999), Jeff and Jason Forward (co-winners in 1995) and Lowell Merillat (1972 and 1974).
“I want to thank all my coaches for all they have done and all the work they have put in for me,” said the Bluestreak grappler, who is currently evaluating college options and whether or not he will continue his athletic career at the next level. “Winning made it even more special with my brother (Seth) in my corner along the way and for coach (Cody) Ruffer making the promise he’d be there to see me accomplish a goal he knew I could complete. I also want to thank Garrett Grime for all he has done for me and always believing in me. He has been there since day one.”
Added Becher: “The important part of Carson’s wrestling career isn’t in winning his state title or the euphoric feeling it provided, but in the journey that it took to get there. I am excited to see Carson translate that process over to his next endeavor he chooses to take down.”
