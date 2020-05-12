051220_cno_gladieux LOI.jpg

Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux (seated, center) has signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and track careers at Division I Eastern Illinois University. Watching Sonnenberg (seated, center) sign are his parents Aaron (seated, left) and Dina Gladieux. Dina is also the Archbold track head coach. Back row, from left: Archbold throwing coaches Pat Leupp and Jake Kraegel.

 Photo courtesy Archbold High School

