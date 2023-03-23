ARCHBOLD — Breaking through to become an all-time great in a program is obviously never easy. Doing it in a program like the Archbold wrestling program is an even taller task.
However, Bluestreak junior wrestler Brodie Dominique has staked his claim as one of the best in Blue and Gold and joins an esteemed group of Archbold grapplers as the 2023 Crescent-News Wrestler of the Year.
Dominique was one of three area Division III state champions, all of whom hailed from the Northwest Ohio Athletic League, along with Delta’s Mattin and Liberty Center’s Xander Myers. The 144-pound state champ powered through the bracket to finish his season at an outstanding 62-4 and complete a journey to the top of the Division III podium after coming heartbreakingly close a season ago with a 3-2 loss in the 144-pound state final in 2022.
This year’s finish makes Dominique the eighth Archbold wrestler to win a state championship in school history and the ninth Bluestreak to win C-N Wrestler of the Year, joining Gavin Grime (2019), Travis Jaramillo (2014), Jordan Cowell (2012), Clark Forward (1998-99), Jeff and Jason Forward (1995 co-winners) and Lowell Merillat (1972, 1974).
“It feels great. A lot of hard work and dedication goes into the sport to achieve this accomplishment,” said Dominique of joining the elite company of Streak wrestlers. “I have trained with some of these guys in the room and talked about the experience; therefore I knew I wanted to join them and become a dominant leader just as they had shown in the room.”
Archbold head coach Brian Becher put Dominique in an even more exclusive echelon.
“Most people would consider Brodie to be second only to Clark Forward in a list of best Archbold wrestlers ever,” said the longtime Bluestreak coach, calling back to the four-time state finalist and three-time state champion for Archbold in the late 1990s that was 170-2 in four years. “Winning a state title is fantastic and after losing a one point match in the finals last year it was important to Brodie to get that title this year. Brodie didn’t really do anything different from the end of last year, he just continued to workout with and compete against the best guys so he could make the most improvement.”
Dominique was ranked No. 1 by Borofanohio.net throughout the year at 144 and was ranked No. 24 in the nation at 144 by SBLive’s national high school wrestling rankings done by Billy Buckheit.
The mammoth mat star lost four matches as a junior. One came to Ohio State redshirt junior Klay Reeves at the Lake Erie Storm Open earlier this year while the other three came in his eighth-place finish at the nationally-renowned Walsh Jesuit Ironman tournament. Dominique lost to two-time Tennessee 152-pound state champ Collin Dupill (No. 17 nationally) at Walsh Jesuit, Brecksville Division I state champion Brock Herman (No. 8) and to No. 22 Logan Rozynski of Blair Academy (N.J.) 1-0 by a 1-0 margin while also defeating Ashland Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn, who has been a top-four placer for three years straight in Ohio.
Of his four losses as a 48-4 state runner-up sophomore, one came to Romeo (Mich.) standout Caleb Youngblood (four-time state placer, Division 1 state runner-up in 2022), two came to Division I stars Joey Blaze of Perrysburg (2022 144-pound state titleist) and Dublin Coffman’s Ethan Birdin (2022 runner-up at 144, 2023 D-I state champ at 157) before dropping a 3-2 decision to Pierce Taylor of Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas in the 144-pound D-III state finals a year ago.
“The loss last year was heartbreaking, but it pushed me to work harder everyday in the room,” said the Bluestreak standout. “Wrestling is a big mental game. I need to believe in myself and continue to wrestle the tougher competition in the room and improving on getting to my shots and pushing the pace in the match.”
Dominique has won three straight NWOAL titles, including a win at 150 this year, three straight sectional championships and two straight district crowns. Dominique has also qualified for state three straight years (seventh at 138 in 2021) and a trip to Columbus next year would make him just the fourth four-time state qualifier in school history (Vuong Nguyen 1987-90, Ben Baden 1994-97, Clark Forward 1996-99, Jordan Cowell 2009-12).
From Becher’s perspective, one thing has been the major key to Dominique’s success: commitment.
“Brodie’s commitment is what sets him apart from others,” explained Becher. “I remember when Brodie was in just 5th grade he traveled with the high school team to a clinic at Cleveland State as well as the state Greco & freestyle tournaments in Elyria. Not only did Brodie compete in the best events in state at a young age, but he competed nationally well before he entered high school. In an effort to continually improve, Brodie is always seeking out workout partners that push him. When Brodie was in 10th grade, he entered a college open at the University of Findlay and had success. This past fall, Brodie went to two college opens. Next year, we will send him to some of the best college opens to expose him to the best division one college wrestlers.”
Though his 153-13 career record could have had a few more victories on it with different scheduling, Dominique would rather have had the tougher matches.
“I have traveled and competed in many tournaments throughout the state, which helped me know how to wrestle on the big stage,” said Dominique. “The biggest wins are learning to wrestle tougher competition even though it may come with a loss. Stepping into the next level brings more awareness to the sport and what works on the better kids and not.”
Dominique is the second Archbold wrestler to win Wrestler of the Year in the last three years, joining former teammate Carson Meyer (2021). His 62 wins are the fourth most by any wrestler in a season in state history.
With the season complete, Dominique will turn his focus towards competition in the U.S. Open in Las Vegas at the end of April, which could lead to a spot with the national team at the world championships and/or Pan-Am Games.
