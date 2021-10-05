Archbold moved into a tie with Mechanicsburg atop the Division VI Ohio high school football state rankings released by the Associated Press on Monday.
The 7-0 Bluestreaks rolled past Evergreen 47-0 on Friday to stay unbeaten on the year and moved up following previous No. 1 Coldwater’s 21-14 loss at St. Henry. Archbold earned 12 of 21 total first-place votes in the poll while Mechanicsburg earned five and Coldwater three.
Edon was the only other area team in the state rankings, earning 33 points to finish 12th in the D-VII ratings, seven back of No. 10 New Bremen. Edon (6-1) will put its three-game win streak on the line Friday at 4-1 Cardinal Stritch.
Of other area interest, Columbus Grove (7-0) tied with Beverly Fort Frye for sixth in Division VI while Lima Central Catholic rose five spots to fifth in D-VII, Toledo Central Catholic stayed pat at No. 10 in Division II and defending D-IV state champion Van Wert moved up one spot to eighth in D-IV.
Ohio High School Football Poll
DIVISION I
1. Lakewood St. Edward (13) 6-0 186
2. Medina (2) 7-0 167
3. Springfield (1) 6-0 153
4. Cincinnati St. Xavier (3) 6-1 147
5. Marysville (1) 6-0 119
6. Upper Arlington 7-0 95
7. Massillon Jackson 7-0 87
8. West Chester Lakota West 6-1 57
9. Centerville (1) 6-1 39
10. New Albany 7-0 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Moeller 20. Liberty Twp. Lakota East 18. Pickerington Central 18.
DIVISION II
1. Cleveland Benedictine (18) 6-0 203
2. Kings Mills Kings (1) 7-0 172
3. Piqua (1) 7-0 123
4. Willoughby South 7-0 117
5. Medina Highland 6-1 90
6. Sunbury Big Walnut 7-0 88
7. Akron Hoban (1) 5-2 57
8. Cincinnati La Salle 4-2 49
9. Hudson 6-1 46
10. Toledo Central Catholic 5-2 36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Macedonia Nordonia 27. Ashville Teays Valley 24. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23. Avon 22. Massillon Washington 21. Barberton 14. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12.
DIVISION III
1. Chardon (16) 7-0 199
2. Hamilton Badin (3) 7-0 180
3. Aurora (1) 7-0 151
4. Granville 6-0 120
5. Millersburg West Holmes 7-0 116
6. Dover 6-0 110
7. Norton 7-0 61
8. Hamilton Ross 5-1 57
9. Chagrin Falls Kenston 6-1 41
10. Hubbard 7-0 20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Hartley 18. Steubenville 17. Bellbrook (1) 16. Monroe 16.
DIVISION IV
1. Cincinnati Wyoming (15) 7-0 195
2. Bloom-Carroll 7-0 168
3. Eaton (1) 7-0 143
4. Beloit West Branch (1) 7-0 121
5. Cincinnati McNicholas (2) 7-0 120
6. Waverly 6-0 86
7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie 5-1 82
8. Van Wert 6-1 68
9. Bellevue (1) 6-1 50
10. Youngstown Ursuline (1) 4-2 41
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Navarre Fairless 17. St. Clairsville 14.
DIVISION V
1. Kirtland (20) 6-0 207
2. Canfield S. Range 7-0 166
3. Tontogany Otsego 6-0 147
4. Ironton 6-1 130
5. West Lafayette Ridgewood 7-0 100
6. Garrettsville Garfield 7-0 98
7. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 70
8. Piketon 6-0 61
9. Cincinnati Mariemont 6-1 36
10. Versailles 6-1 35
Others receiving 12 or more points: Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 29. Pemberville Eastwood 19. Bloomdale Elmwood 17.
DIVISION VI
1. Archbold (12) 7-0 174
(tie) Mechanicsburg (5) 7-0 174
3. Coldwater (3) 6-1 129
4. Columbia Station Columbia 7-0 128
5. West Jefferson 7-0 114
6. Beverly Fort Frye 5-1 92
(tie) Columbus Grove 7-0 92
8. Ashland Crestview 7-0 83
9. Mogadore 6-1 51
10. Galion Northmor 7-0 30
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield (1) 28. Arcanum 23. Carey 13.
DIVISION VII
1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21) 7-0 210
2. Newark Catholic 7-0 166
3. Norwalk St. Paul 7-0 147
4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 6-1 98
5. Lima Central Catholic 6-1 93
6. Shadyside 6-0 85
7. New Madison Tri-Village 6-1 62
8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 7-0 59
9. Lucas 6-1 57
10. New Bremen 5-2 40
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 39. Edon 33. St. Henry 32.
