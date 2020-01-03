ARCHBOLD — For Archbold senior Elijah Zimmerman, the saying “hard work pays off” may be the truest words ever spoken. Led by an effort and attitude unmatched on any field, he was able to be named all-Ohio in both football and soccer.
Now, he’ll use that drive to help an Archbold basketball team that is coming off an undefeated regular season a year ago.
“It’s a lot of hard work,” Zimmerman said of the work he put in this fall. “I knew I’d have to do that in the fall with two sports. I was able to perform in both of them. I got the recognition, but it was more about being able to help the teams and being able to have successful season in both, even though we didn’t go quite as far as we wanted to in soccer and football.”
Zimmerman has been a part of some of the most successful teams in the Archbold sports annals.
Last year, he tied for the team lead in goals on a team that claimed a Division III state title. This season, the season finished in the district and – at least for a while – he was able to focus solely on football. All he did this postseason was make a game-winning catch against Coldwater in the opening round of the football playoffs. The season went on for two more weeks before the Bluestreaks were ousted.
The whole thing came to be because of Archbold football coach David Dominique.
“I was in the weight room in the spring before my junior year,” explains Zimmerman. “The football coach kept getting on me about coming out to kick. Every day he kept pestering me, and I told him I would try it. I wanted to do more than just kick, which is how it happened.”
The Archbold football coach tells the same story.
“He came in and was working out at the same time as the football team and I really wanted him to play,” said David Dominique. “For him, he’s such a competitor. We knew from the get-go, we wanted him to play a position.”
“It was a surprise and a shock,” said Archbold soccer coach Sean Stewart. “The first thing you think of is can the kid handle it. We’re talking about two physically demanding sports. That was the initial concern.”
Zimmerman wants to be the best he can be and be the best teammate, which means more than just trotting out on the field after touchdowns.
“Mostly, I didn’t like the idea of just kicking,” said Zimmerman. “I felt like I go could out there and do more. The coaches were able to work with me on practice times and everything.”
Practice? More like a part-time job.
“After school, from 3-5, it was football and from 5-7 it was soccer,” said Zimmerman, explaining his fall schedule.
Time for school needed to be added in as well. By the way, he was a part of the reason the Archbold football team was named an all-Ohio academic team.
“They were nice with me working on it (the schedule),” added Zimmerman. “They both worked with the schedule and it was awesome. I might of even showed up late to a soccer practice or two.”
Even though the load has lightened to one sport this winter, don’t expect the hard-working senior from Archbold to slow down.
“Just because there is one sport, I still try to put in the work,” said Zimmerman. “Not necessarily going to two practices, but I’m putting in work in the weight room or shooting after practice.”
“I don’t know if every kid can do it,” Dominique said of the demands of Zimmerman’s time in the fall.
The hard work has been seen by his coaches, especially basketball coach Joe Frank.
“He’s committed to whatever he is doing,” said the Archbold basketball coach. “It certainly makes your job a whole lot easier as a coach when you’ve got guys like him doing whatever it takes to be successful.”
Although he is just a one-sport athlete after the fall, Frank did have to share Zimmerman with his other two varsity coaches though the preseason.
“I did share him,” stated Frank. “I didn’t use him the whole month of November when we were practicing. Obviously, it’s one of those deals I know he has passion to be a part of whatever he wants to and to be successful. He’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever coached, I’m not talking the one year at the (basketball) varsity level, I’ve been here 37 years.”
Being successful this year means being more of an offensive threat for the Bluestreaks for Zimmerman. Known the last couple years as the defensive stopper, the senior has come on to lead the team in scoring through the first seven games of the season, leading the Bluestreaks with 14.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
“My junior year, I knew my role on the team,” explained Zimmerman. “I got a few buckets here and there and played good defense. This year, I transitioned into more of a leader and playmaker, but I’m still able to step up on the defensive end.”
Coach Frank is happy to have a guy like Zimmerman on the team who is willing to do whatever it takes to win.
“I know he does not like to lose,” said Frank. “That goes a long way. Those guys typically are the guys who are willing to do the dirty work like he’s done the last couple of years.
“He’s a lot of fun to be around, because he approaches it from a little bit different perspective,” the coach said of Zimmerman. “He’s all business and a coach on the floor. It’s nice to know you’ve got someone like that on your team.”
Zimmerman sees a way to go from all-district, which he was in basketball a year ago, to all-Ohio.
“I feel like I need to keep the same energy we’ve had the last couple of years,” Zimmerman said on attempting to be a three-sport all-Ohioan. “Even though playing defense doesn’t get recognition, it helps. Getting bucks and assists, and rebounds, helps too. It’s great to get the recognition, but I’d rather get the win in the end.”
Coach Frank, himself a good basketball player in his heyday, knows what he needs to do from the sideline.
“I don’t have to do anything,” said the Archbold coach. “Just like any other group here, if you have a good team, the good players on the good team typically get the recognition. Doing those things it takes to be successful on a good team still takes the work and he’s willing to do that.”
When the basketball season is complete, Zimmerman will move back outside where he competes on the Archbold boys track and field team.
“Last year, I did a variety of things from hurdles, long jump, high jump and sprints,” Zimmerman said of the track season. “I didn’t get into the long distance. I’m hoping to do the same this year. Wherever they need me to try to score some points, I’ll be there.”
When the spring season wraps up, graduation is next for Zimmerman. His future is to major in math education, and the plan is to stay away from collegiate athletics.
“Honestly, as of now, I’m thinking of not playing any of them, which is going to be rough,” admitted Zimmerman. “I’m going to focus on the education part.”
He’ll no doubt give it his utmost attention.
