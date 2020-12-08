While play was never really clean and sharp from any of the four teams, the team that has seen the most action on the floor, albeit with a different lineup — looked the best as Archbold defeated Tinora 53-34 in the opening game of the 31st annual DPT Classic at Defiance High School.
The nightcap featured two teams in the court for just the second time this season, with coach Nate Headley scoring his first career win as Defiance defeated Ayersville, 42-35.
In the opener, Archbold came out and scored the first eight points of the game and was never seriously challenged. Addi Ziegler did her part for the Streaks, pumping in six points in the first four minutes of the game.
“We talked about getting out to a quick start,” stated Archbold coach Brian Ziegler. “It settled every team down when you get out to a quick start. We got the ball into the hands of players who could score early.”
The one run the Rams had came late in the opening period. Thanks to a couple of baskets from Emily Harr, Tinora had the lead down to three at 12-9. Once the second period started, Archbold quickly pulled away. Ziegler added four points, then Kylie Sauder sank a triple, to extend the Streak lead to 19-9.
“I was more disappointed with our defensive effort early,” said Tinora coach Kyle Tietje. “We lack the physicality you need to be a good team and to beat a team like Archbold.”
The deficit never got into single digits the rest of the night.
Archbold ended up outscoring Tinora 15-2 in the second period to take a 27-11 halftime lead
The Rams struggled putting the ball in the basket, going 4 of 18 from the floor in the first half.
The Streaks kept the pressure up in the third period. A 7-0 run over the final 48 seconds of the period extended the advantage to 44-22.
Ziegler, who finished the game with 30 points, added nine points in the final period.
“Addi had a great game but credit goes to the players who fed her down low and got her the ball where she could score,” said coach Ziegler. “She ran the court and got some transition lay-ups, which was good to see. It was good all-around game.”
Archbold forced Tinora into 22 turnovers in the contest.
“I thought our defense came prepared,” stated Ziegler. “I didn’t think we gave too many driving lanes until they started to be really aggressive and drawing some fouls.”
In the nightcap, Defiance came up with enough plays to tally a 42-35 decision to set up a championship final with Archbold.
“It’s always nice to win,” said Headley. “It does mean something, being the first win. I know people celebrate the first win, but I’m looking at the this as the first in what I’m hoping will be a line of many.”
Defiance, who is looking for a second title in and row and a third in four years, opened last year’s tournament with a 58-50 win over the Streaks.
Headley, who had served as the JV coach, knows he’ll get a quick turnaround before his third-ever game.
“Not a lot of celebrate, we’ll get tonight,” added the Defiance coach. “We’ll get on to watching video and preparing.”
The Bulldogs pulled away from a two-point game to take a small 22-15 lead into halftime break. It came in the form of a 7-0 run late in the half. Olivia Moats was able to split a pair of free throws, then Joanna Schlatter worked her way around two defenders to get to the hoop and score.
It took a minute-and-half for the next score, which came from Mira Hovath. Tierra Harrison ended the the run when a tipped ball ended up in her hands, and she was able to face up the basket and shoot.
Ayersville did get the final points of the half when Kacee Okuley sank both ends of a one-and-one.
A switch of defenses helped the Bulldogs stay in front.
“We prefer playing man but switched to a zone,” Headley said of the Bulldog defense. “They were getting some easy looks and extra chances, so we decided to go zone for a little bit.”
The Pilots put some pressure on Defiance with its inside game in the third period. Okuley was able to score twice, then after a run out and easy score by Taylor Craft, the Defiance lead was down to 28-24.
In was still a one possession game early in the fourth when the Bulldogs put another run together. Elizabeth Hoffman knocked down a pair of shots, then Kinley Maynard followed with a score to extend the lead to 35-26 with 5:33 to play.
“We still have to work a lot on blocking out,” said Ayersville coach Tim Nicely. “We do it well at practice at times. Then we come to a game and sort of do it.”
Ayersville got another score in the paint, this time from Kaylee Dockery, but they never got within seven the rest of the night.
Like their GMC rival in the opener, Ayersville struggled through a night where the Pilots finished 27 percent (14-51) from the floor.
“We had some opportunities where we should have scored,” admitted Nicely. “When our outside shots aren’t falling, we’ve got to look inside. We’ve got two pretty good post players.”
Schlatter led a balanced Defiance attack with 10 points. Moats added nine as seven Bulldogs reached the scoring column.
Okuley led the Pilots with 14 points.
Tuesday’s schedule has Tinora and Ayersville facing off the consolation game at 6 p.m., followed by Archbold and Defiance in the championship game at 7:30 p.m.
TINORA (34) — Meyer 5; Norden 5; Harr 6; Wachtman 0; Nagel 0; Mueller 6; Ky. Okuley 4; Zachrich 0; Ka. Okuley 3; Gray 3. Totals 12-35 5-9 34.
ARCHBOLD (53) — Hageman 0; Rupp 4; Hostetler 7; Grime 0; Garrow 0; Sauder 12; Ziegler 30; Mello 0. Totals 23-53 4-6 53.
Three-point goals: Tinora — Norden, Mueller, Ka. Okuley. Archbold — Sauder 2, Hostetler. Rebounds: Tinora 35, Archbold 22. Turnovers: Tinora 22, Archbold 12.
Tinora 9 2 11 12 — 34
Archbold 12 15 17 9 — 53
AYERSVILLE (35) - Sheets 3; Martin 0; Dockery 10; Okuley 14; Craft 4; Manon 1; Young 0; McGuire 0; Pahl 0. Totals 14-51 6-10 35.
DEFIANCE (42) — Moats 9; Wahl 0; Schlatter 10; Black 2; Bloomfield 0; Maynard 7; Hoffman 6; Harrison 2; Hovath 6; Medina 0. Totals 14-44 13-21 42.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Sheets, Dockey. Defiance — Maynard. Rebounds: Ayersville 34, Defiance 40. Turnovers: Ayersville 16, Defiance 17.
Ayersville 8 7 9 11 — 35
Defiance 11 11 7 12 — 42
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.