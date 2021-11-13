Antwerp senior Jagger Landers signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to continue his academic and basketball career at the University of Findlay (Division II. Watching Landers (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his father Jason (seated left) and mother Jayme (seated right). Also pictured are Antwerp athletic director Drew Altimus (back left) and Antwerp boys basketball head coach Doug Billman.
