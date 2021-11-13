111321_cno_antwerp krouse loi.jpg

Antwerp senior Luke Krouse signed a national letter of intent on Thursday to continue his academic and baseball career at Division I Bowling Green State University. Watching Krouse (seated center) sign his letter of intent are his father Mike (seated left) and mother April (seated right). Also pictured are, back row, from left: Antwerp athletic director Drew Altimus, Antwerp head baseball coach Zac Feasby, assistant baseball coach Derek Smalley and head basketball coach Doug Billman.

