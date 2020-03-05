ANTWERP — Presale tickets for Antwerp's Division IV district championship boys basketball game against Toledo Christian on Friday at Defiance High School will be on sale this week.

Tickets can be purchased at the district office on Thursday and Friday. Adult tickets will be $6 and student tickets will be $4. Antwerp fans are urged to purchase tickets at the school with the Antwerp athletic department receiving 40 percent of the presale ticket sales.

Load comments