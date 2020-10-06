ANTWERP — Though Antwerp’s 0-6 win-loss record hasn’t been the spark they hoped for in 2020, the Archers got a shot in the arm with some national recognition over the weekend.
Through the NFL’s Way to Play program, a weekly high school award has been awarded to four players so far this season for demonstrating exceptional in-game playing technique. On Saturday, Antwerp sophomore lineman Kendric Robinson was honored with the award.
Through the program, in partnership with the video hosting service Hudl, players are honored and each school of the recipient is awarded a $1,500 equipment grant through USA Football.
“It’s been kind of a welcome relief for us,” said Antwerp head coach Jason Hale of Robinson’s accolade. “Our guys have been playing their tails off and the guys have been so supportive of him. We’ve been making a big deal about it because it’s cool to see someone from small-town Antwerp on that big a stage.”
The play in question came during the Archers’ week two game at Fremont (Ind.). During the game, Robinson – a 6-3, 280-pound defensive tackle – splits a double-team and wraps up Fremont running back Carson Flynn for a tackle behind the line.
“Kendric’s the kind of guy that’s great to be around,” said Hale. “He’s always helping our mini-program, so for him to get this for us just solidifies who he is. He’s a great kid, a friendly kid that always wants to help other people.”
The award was announced during a segment on the NFL Network show Good Morning Football, with the play being broken down by analysts Michael Robinson (former Penn State Big Ten MVP) and Shaun O’Hara (Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants).
“This is an awesome play,” said Robinson in the segment, joking that the Antwerp sophomore has a great last name. “(Robinson) bursts into the backfield, keeps his pads low and makes the tackle without his helmet in the play. He uses his arms and rolls the ball-carrier down to the ground without using his helmet and putting his head down.”
Added O’Hara: “I love the way he’s shedding his blockers. He splits the double-team, great job by Kendric up there in northwestern Ohio. No doubt after that game, he went over to The Root Beer Stand (an eating establishment in Antwerp), took down a couple of mozza burgers and a milkshake.”
In addition to the national recognition, the grant money adds another boost of optimism to the Archer program.
“Being a small school, we have a great booster program, but everything helps,” said Hale. “It could be new bags, new sleds, whatever.
“We’re still in shock that it happened. We had a great day with it. It’s definitely something that we’ll always remember. It lifted our spirits, honestly.”
