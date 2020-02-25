ANTWERP — Presale tickets for Antwerp’s Division IV district semifinal girls basketball game against Wayne Trace on Thursday at Defiance High School will be on sale this week.

Tickets can be purchased in the district office on Wednesday and Thursday. Adult tickets will be $6 and student tickets $4, with tickets at the gate costing $7. Antwerp fans are urged to purchase tickets at the school, with the Antwerp athletic department receiving 40 percent of all presale ticket sales.

