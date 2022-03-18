ANTWERP — In Antwerp’s boys basketball program, asking a player to put their blood, sweat and tears on the line for a blue-and-white uniform takes on a new meaning.
As the Archers have risen to a local powerhouse level over the last half-decade, the coaching staff guiding them has invested just as much into those uniforms because they’ve worn them too.
Of the five coaches on the staff, four are Antwerp grads in head coach Doug Billman, JV coach Jason Hormann and assistant coaches Aaron Taylor and Sam Williamson. The fifth is freshman coach Jason Landers, a 1994 Paulding graduate, but a member of Antwerp basketball in some form or fashion since 2000.
The mix of the stability and longevity of the coaching staff and the added investment of seeing an alma mater succeed has been a winning formula in Billman’s tenure with the Archers that has seen the 1998 grad lead the program to a 111-32 record in his six seasons and a gaudy 74-4 mark in the last three years ahead of Saturday’s D-IV state semifinal against New Madison Tri-Village in Dayton.
“When you’re an alum and you’ve been here and been through it as a player and now as a coach, that pride you feel … there’s just a little bit of extra emotion,” said Billman, who graduated with 1,065 points as one of four 1,000-point Archer scorers on the staff. “Especially on Friday night (regional final win over Tiffin Calvert), we all kinda knew the history of this program and where we were and for the coaches and players to be so close the last few years and now finally get over the hump, it’s just special.”
Prior to the regional final victory over Tiffin Calvert on Friday at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, the Archers had reached the regional final just once in school history. That year, 1989, also marked the senior season of junior varsity coach Jason Hormann, the point guard of the ARchers that year for Tim Clemens’ squad. Antwerp defeated Cincinnati Country Day 62-44 in the regional semifinals at Hobart Arena in Troy but came up short to Springfield Catholic Central 58-44 in what was then the peak of the program’s history.
“I remember the trip to Hobart Arena as a kid and I remember sitting there at halftime and thinking, we’re going to state,” said Billman. “Those things sit with you, I still remember it. Being that close then and being that close these last couple years, when the buzzer sounded on Friday, it was really coming true.”
“Seeing that arena almost completely full in BG on Friday, it did remind me of looking up in the stands at Troy,” said Hormann. “We got a lot of support from not only this community, but the communities around us, which was really neat to see.”
The program’s first trip to regionals since that run in 1989 came two seasons ago as Antwerp took a 25-0 record into BGSU before falling to Columbus Grove in a 1-vs.-2 battle ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then a season ago, a 23-1 Archer squad again won a district title but dropped an overtime heartbreaker to New Bremen.
When the team finally put the pieces together this season for a 26-1 record and wins over Marion Local and Tiffin Calvert at regionals, the rise was one that Williamson and Taylor dreamed of in their playing days but never quite got to.
“We won a couple sectionals when I played but never got quite past the district,” said Williamson, a 2015 grad who was second on the all-time scoring list with 1,135 points until senior Jagger Landers became the program’s leading scorer earlier this season. “I remember thinking back to when I was these (current players’) age, I was mini-Archer coach when they were in elementary. I coached this junior class when they were sixth-graders and seeing them rise all the way up and have this much success … it’s really cool.”
“I look at it as a brotherhood as far as being an Archer,” said Taylor, who graduated in 2005 with 1,066 career points. “I just want to do whatever I can to help out and make it successful. This community's great. A lot of the juniors and seniors and even the sophomores, some of their parents babysat me when I was younger. Coach Landers lived four houses down from me growing up, Jason Hormann and my dad are first cousins. This community's tight-knit and everyone's got each other's back.”
For Landers, the bond with Antwerp isn’t reflected on a high school diploma after a playing career at Paulding that saw him finish in the top three in points (939, third), field goals (389, third), rebounds (549, second) and blocks (280, first) in the Panther record books.
However, since joining fellow Paulding grad Scott McMichael’s coaching staff in Antwerp in 2000, Landers has been part of the hoops programs in Archer country ever since, including two years as girls basketball head coach (2005-07) and the last four years as freshman boys coach.
“I’m an Archer through and through,” said Landers, who has served as Paulding County Sheriff since 2013. “I love Paulding, I’m tickled for everything good that happens there but I married an Antwerp grad, I bought my first home there 22 years ago and when I came in with Scott coaching the boys and Doug as JV coach that year, I’ve been here ever since.”
“I think if you checked him, he probably does bleed blue,” joked Billman. “He’s not a graduate, but he’s so involved with so many things within our community … their entire family has been a huge part of our community.”
Landers’ perspective has also changed as the father of two recent standouts in current senior Jagger and 2020 grad Jayvin, now currently playing for Wittenberg University after a stellar career for the Archers.
That time spent in the gym and coaching his sons alongside the other Antwerp players in junior high and at the high school level has put Landers right in the middle of the run of success on the hardwood.
“The boys grew up in the gym as toddlers and developed a love for the game,” explained Landers. “They always had access to the gym with me coaching and (wife) Jayme became a world-class rebounder for them. When I was worn out from work on some days, she’d step right up and she’s right up there as much as anyone by their side.”
Of the school’s nine all-time Green Meadows Conference championships, the current coaching staff has had a hand in seven with Hormann playing on league titlists in 1988 and 1989, Taylor playing on the 2004 league champions and both Hormann and Billman helping coach in some form or fashion under McMichael in 2004, 2010 and 2011 before the current batch of Archers claimed the 2020 and 2021 crowns.
“Very few get the chance to do what we're giong to do this weekend,” said Taylor. “The kids have put in the hard work from second and third grade on ... I'd put our coaching staff agianst anyone in northwest Ohio.”
With a tight-knit community rallying behind its small-town standouts in multiple sports (softball 2019 state champions, baseball 2019 state semifinalists), the bonds are clear and strong.
“I know we’ve got some kids whose parents were on the ‘92 state volleyball championship team so it’s nice to have that run of generations of kids going through and having success of their own,” said Williamson.
“There’s just so much excitement running through our school building every single day,” said Billman. “Our community, once we get out there in Dayton and see that sea of blue and white sitting in the stands, it’s a dream come true.”
