Antwerp Cheer.jpg

The Antwerp High School competition cheerleading squad finished second in the Division VI state cheer championships recently. Team members include, front row, from left: Izzy Meyer, Emerson Litzenberg, Hailey Grant, Mia Altimus, Lauren Schuller and Summer Franklin. Back row, from left: Jaidis Getrost, Allison Reinhart, Siera Octaviano, Morgan Boesch, Mady Bauer, Kiera Reyes and Megan O'Donnell. Not pictured: Falynn McAlexander.

 Photo courtesy Kayla Bagley

The Antwerp High School competition cheerleading squad finished second in the Division VI state cheer championships recently. Team members include, front row, from left: Izzy Meyer, Emerson Litzenberg, Hailey Grant, Mia Altimus, Lauren Schuller and Summer Franklin. Back row, from left: Jaidis Getrost, Allison Reinhart, Siera Octaviano, Morgan Boesch, Mady Bauer, Kiera Reyes and Megan O’Donnell. Not pictured: Falynn McAlexander.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments