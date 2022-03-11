BOWLING GREEN — When the final buzzer sounded on a third straight district title for Antwerp boys basketball, there was certainly plenty of excitement, but for all intents and purposes, it was business as usual.
A week later, the Archer boys were in a familiar situation at the Stroh Center at Bowling Green State University on Friday, but in actuality, it wasn’t familiar at all, because no other Antwerp team had done what they were about to do. This time when the buzzer sounded, it was anything but business as usual.
The team made a mad dash for center court, exuberantly celebrating the first regional title in school history, a 52-31 victory over the top-ranked and undefeated Tiffin Calvert Senecas.
That kind of excitement isn’t borne out of thin air, it comes from the realization of a dream, one that the Archers had been dreaming up since before they took a step in a varsity game.
“Growing up, I would always come and watch these regional games, we watched Crestview’s state run. We learned from them that getting to this point is such a process,” Antwerp senior Luke Krouse said. “This means so much for the community and us guys we’ve been playing together since second grade so it’s just icing on top.”
Krouse, one of three seniors on the squad, got the scoring started for the Archers, finding bottom on a turnaround jumper. On the next time down, sophomore Landon Brewer was able to connect from deep.
It was just the start that the Archers needed against a prolific offense in Calvert that averaged 58 points per game during the regular season and only scored under 50 points once.
Despite the early fortunes for Antwerp, Calvert (26-0) didn’t let the game get out of hand early though as they were able to take the initial gut punch and go toe to toe with the Archers the rest of the first quarter. After one, Antwerp led 16-10.
The second quarter was full of misses as the Archers missed their first seven field goals of the quarter. Calvert hit the first shot they took in the quarter however, a three from Blake Ronski, and cut the lead to 16-13.
Then after about three minutes of no offensive production whatsoever from either team, Ronski hit another three, to tie the game at 16 with about four minutes left in the first half.
After the beginning of a possession that was seemingly going nowhere, with Landers being crowded in the post, head coach Doug Billman called timeout.
Moments like these early in games can be critical, with the offense stalling, lesser teams can get anxious and impatient, but for Antwerp, though shots weren’t falling, they were letting their defense keep them in it.
“It seemed like we were stuck on 16 forever there,” Billman said. “During that period though we continued to defend and I think that was key. We had opportunities to score and we just didn’t convert those.”
“On those two threes in the second quarter that they got, we were in the zone,” Krouse added. “So we went back to that man and I think our ball pressure on the shooters was a lot better.”
The Archers knew the offense would come, and it did almost immediately out of the timeout as the Archers stuck to the plan to get it to Landers in the post, resulting in a 7-0 run from the 6-7 senior.
“We thought we had opportunities out of transition to get some touches early in the post before any help got there and that’s what we stressed in the timeout before the run,” Billman said.
When Kaden Recker knocked down a layup as the first half buzzer sounded, the Archers led 25-16, going on a 9-0 run to end the first half.
“The run to end the second quarter was big. It gave us some confidence going into half and you saw that spill over into the second half,” Billman said.
Spill over it did, as the Archers continued their run with Brewer getting things started with a two followed by back-to-back threes by Carson Altimus and Brewer.
With the Brewer trey, the lead swelled to 33-16 with just over six minutes left to play in the second half and before Calvert ended the run on a two, it was a 17-0 run over the second and third quarters.
And as the metaphorical pressure to hold onto the lead for the Archers ramped up, so too did the literal pressure and despite a few late turnovers that kept Antwerp honest, the Archers iced the historic win by going 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in the final period .
“We have so many guys on our team that can make plays with the ball in their hands, that can handle it, have good length, can see over the top of things,” Billman said. “We made a few mistakes, but for the most part we handled things the way that we should, the way that we do typically.”
Landers led the way in scoring for the Archers with 22 points as after that 7-0 run by himself, the Archers continued to go to him all game, including a dunk to start the fourth quarter. But even more important was his ability to rebound as he grabbed 17 boards.
The 17 boards were half of his team’s 34 and five more than the entire Senecas team, which had 12.
“Jagger was everything we needed him to be tonight. He played every second of the basketball game. He was worn down but we still played through him and he was still able to go to the glass,” Billman said.
“The last few games it has been in the back of our heads how in the last few games we have been beaten on the boards and with an offensive team like them we know when their shots didn’t go in we had to get the rebound,” added Landers.
Brewer ended second on the team with 12 points and six rebounds. Altimus scored 10 points while Krouse led the team in assists with four.
Calvert, who ended their season with the most wins in a single season in school history, was led by Ronski’s 12 points.
“This win means everything to me, my teammates and our community,” Landers said. “I think we are all living in the moment, us senior especially. We are really soaking it in right now and it doesn’t get much better than where we are at right now.
“We know we’re on the right track to do what we wanted at the beginning, and that is win a state championship.”
The Archers will travel to Dayton next Saturday at 2 p.m. for a state semifinal matchup with New Madison Tri-Village at UD Arena.
ANTWERP (52) — Recker 2; McMichael 2; Landers 22; Krouse 4; Brewer 12; Altimus 10; Moore 0; Sproles 0; Lichty 0; Phares 0; Steel 0; Fuller 0; Robinson 0. Totals 16-31 17-19 52.
TIFFIN CALVERT (31) — Spaun 2; Seislove 0; Ronski 12; Paul 2; Beeker 6; Sauber 3; Palm 6; Warnement 0; Morgan 0; McCarty 0; Otterbacher 0; Rombach 0. Totals: 12-42 1-2 31.
Three-point goals: Antwerp 3-9 (Brewer 2, Altimus), Tiffin Calvert 6-25 (Ronski 3, Palm 2, Sauber). Rebounds: Antwerp 34 (Landers 17), Tiffin Calvert 12 (Ronski 3). Turnovers: Antwerp 12, Tiffin Calvert 7.
Antwerp 16 9 12 15 — 52
Tiffin Calvert 10 6 10 5 — 31
