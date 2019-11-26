CARMEL, Ind. – Defiance College’s Tyler Andrew (Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence Central) was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for men’s basketball, the conference announced on Monday afternoon after a vote of its sports information directors. It marks the first time Andrew has received the honor.
During the week of Nov. 18-24, Defiance played two games and improved to 5-0 overall on the season. A 6-foot-5, 225-pound sophomore forward, Andrew led the Yellow Jackets to a pair of wins at Thomas More University’s Coach Connor Classic in northern Kentucky on Friday and Saturday as their top scorer and rebounder in both contests. For the week, he averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 58.6 percent (17 of 29) from the field and 83.3 percent (5 of 6) at the free throw line.
For the season, Andrew has started all five contests and put together averages of 13.6 points, 5.0 boards and 2.2 assists an outing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.