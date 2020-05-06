Three weeks ago, the season was called off.
Two weeks ago, American Legion baseball teams were given a reprieve.
Late Monday, the season was taken away once again as the Executive Committee for baseball for the American Legion called off the season in Ohio.
It means for the second time this spring, Napoleon River Bandit coach Chad Donsbach has had to tell his team they will not be playing this summer.
“This (decision) is from the Ohio Department of Baseball,” said Donsbach. “There was four members of District 1 (of which Napoleon is a member of) that got together and approached the Executive Committee to cancel the season. It passed, so they canceled the season, along with Buckeye Boys State and a couple of other things.”
Donsbach may agree with the COVID-19 pandemic still forcing cancellations, but this decision was made very high on the food chain.
“There was no communication with the baseball chairman,” added Donsbach. “It was done at the upper levels of the American Legion.”
District 1 baseball chairman Marv Shamhart sent at e-mail to district teams Monday night to inform them of the decision.
“The Department Executive Committee voted to cancel American Legion baseball over my and Commander Friend’s objection,” wrote Shamhart.
Until the e-mail was sent, area teams had no idea not playing this summer was an option.
“We (the Napoleon coaching staff and team) didn’t know it was going to happen,” Donsbach said of the cancellation of the season. “We got blindsided by it. Our district chairman didn’t know about it. We thought we were good.”
The plan for the River Bandits was to play a smaller-than-normal one month regular season through July, with a district tournament to follow. Now Napoleon, along with district teams in Ottawa, Toledo, Pemberville and Findlay will all sit idle this summer.
“I’ve talked to everyone in our district and they are shutting down for the summer,” stated Donsbach.
Despite the decision, Donsbach still has nothing but respect for the American Legion.
“The American Legion is a tremendous organization,” he said. “It’s very much a military organization and that’s how decisions are made.”
